Tributes have been paid to Sky Sports rugby league commentator Bill Arthur who has died, aged 68, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Arthur had worked for the channel since it began in the early 1990s and was one of the most recognisable faces and voices in the sport. A statement on Sky Sports’ website said: “Bill died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family.

“[He] inspired many with his courageous battle against the disease which he was diagnosed with in 2011. Bill was a much-loved and respected member of the Sky Sports family who will be missed terribly by his friends and colleagues.”

Former Leeds Rhinos player Barrie McDermott, who is now a pundit for the channel, recalled: “When I first started the journey with Sky Sports rugby league, Bill was the trusted pitchside reporter. Each week he found a smile and a laugh while wet and cold, but never miserable.

Bill Arthur seen at the Championship awards presentation in 2009. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

"Everybody knew him, everybody trusted him and with passion and enthusiasm he seemed to always ask the right questions at the right time. You won't hear anybody have a bad word for Bill because he was loved and respected in equal measure.

“He was always there to help others and had a soft spot for the far reaches of our game. I count myself very fortunate to be one of those people who listened and learned from him. I'll always be grateful for his guidance, support and his friendship over the years.”

Rhinos, who play Huddersfield Giants tonight (Thursday) in front of the Sky Sports cameras, hailed Arthur as “a legend of the game” in a post on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Warrington Wolves’ Stefan Ratchford wrote: “Terribly sad news. Great man. RIP Bill.”

On Sky’s website, Eddie Hemmings, who Arthur succeeded as the broadcaster’s main rugby league commentator and was also diagnosed with prostate cancer, paid tribute to his bravery. He said: “His courage in taking on the disease head on was an inspiration to men like me, who followed him every step of the way.

“He helped me fight the disease, which has now cruelly taken him from us and I will never forget his support and the sound advice he gave me. Such a brave guy.”

Former Sky Sports summariser Mike Stephenson described Arthur’s commentaries as “a delight to the ear”. He said: “To say he loved rugby league was an understatement. His ability to bring out the best when interviewing players, coaches and even loyal fans was a pleasure to behold."