Leeds Rhinos' Adam Cuthbertson joins England coaching staff
Leeds Rhinos boss Adam Cuthbertson has been appointed assistant-coach of the England women's Test squad.
Cuthbertson replaces Castleford Tigers' Lindsay Anfield as number two to head coach Craig Richards for the forthcoming tour to Papua New Guinea.
Cuthbertson and Anfield will be on opposite sides tonight (Friday) when Leeds face Castleford in the Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.
Cuthbertson, who was born in Australia, said: “I’ve always been a part of the women’s set-up at Leeds and I’ve had my eyes on the international set-up for a while. I feel privileged to be given this opportunity with a great group of people.
“The tour to Papua New Guinea will offer a great test as it is such a physical and raw style of rugby they play. We’re almost going into the unknown, but it’s these kinds of challenges that make you stronger as a squad and it will be a fantastic experience for everyone involved."
He added: “My father was born and bred in Warrington, my son was born in Leeds and I’ve been in England for over five years now, so I definitely feel like I’ll fit in amongst the squad.
"Despite being born in Australia, I have a great understanding for English culture and I’m looking forward to representing England in my new capacity.”