England - captained by Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Halliwell - beat France in a pulsating final, in front of a world record crowd, in Manchester 11 months ago.

The Storyville film ‘Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry’ will broadcast on BBC4 at 10pm on Tuesday and available on the iPlayer shortly afterwards.

Rhinos and England's Tom Halliwell lifts the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Trophy after victory over France in last year's final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Focusing on the two-year build up to last year’s tournament, it features key figures including England’s James Simpson who retired as a player after the final to concentrate on his role as Rhinos coach.

Wheelchair Rugby League describes itself as the most inclusive sport, with teams of disabled and non-disabled players competing against each other.