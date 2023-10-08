Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos aces star in 'Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry' film airing on BBC this week

A documentary featuring England’s sensational Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup triumph will air this week.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
England - captained by Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Halliwell - beat France in a pulsating final, in front of a world record crowd, in Manchester 11 months ago.

The Storyville film ‘Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry’ will broadcast on BBC4 at 10pm on Tuesday and available on the iPlayer shortly afterwards.

Rhinos and England's Tom Halliwell lifts the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Trophy after victory over France in last year's final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.Rhinos and England's Tom Halliwell lifts the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Trophy after victory over France in last year's final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Focusing on the two-year build up to last year’s tournament, it features key figures including England’s James Simpson who retired as a player after the final to concentrate on his role as Rhinos coach.

Wheelchair Rugby League describes itself as the most inclusive sport, with teams of disabled and non-disabled players competing against each other.

With privileged access to both teams, the documentary follows their journeys in the competition and is - the makers say - a “study of grit, sacrifice and determination, but above all about a fierce sporting rivalry between old foes who are both intent on coming out on top”.

