Leeds Rhinos aces star in 'Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry' film airing on BBC this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
England - captained by Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Halliwell - beat France in a pulsating final, in front of a world record crowd, in Manchester 11 months ago.
The Storyville film ‘Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry’ will broadcast on BBC4 at 10pm on Tuesday and available on the iPlayer shortly afterwards.
Focusing on the two-year build up to last year’s tournament, it features key figures including England’s James Simpson who retired as a player after the final to concentrate on his role as Rhinos coach.
Wheelchair Rugby League describes itself as the most inclusive sport, with teams of disabled and non-disabled players competing against each other.
With privileged access to both teams, the documentary follows their journeys in the competition and is - the makers say - a “study of grit, sacrifice and determination, but above all about a fierce sporting rivalry between old foes who are both intent on coming out on top”.