Newman was named in the England performance squad in March, but a hamstring injury - which required surgery - has limited him to just two first team appearances this season.

He made his comeback as a substitute in last Friday’s defeat at his hometown club Huddersfield Giants and won’t be involved when England play Combined Nations All Stars in Warrington on Saturday.

But Wane confirmed he is a big fan of the 22-year-old and insisted Newman has “a great chance” of playing in the World Cup, which begins in four months’ time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Newman on the run for Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Wane spoke to Newman yesterday before the squad for Saturday was announced and said he has "lots of time" to prove himself for the global tournament.

“I rate him very, highly," Wane confirmed.

“I can see him playing for me in the World Cup, I told him that and I genuinely believe it.”

Newman missed the first half of last season because of a broken leg, but finished the campaign as one of Betfred Super League’s form centres.

“He is a strong ball carrier,” Wane added.

“What we’re going to need in the World Cup is strong ball carriers coming off our own end and there’s nobody better than Harry, so he has got a great chance.”