Leeds Rhinos ace Harry is new man in England Knights squad - Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity players also included

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been called into the latest England Knights performance squad to prepare for this October's Test against Jamaica at Emerald Headingley.

Newman, 19, has scored eight tries in 14 appearances for Rhinos this year and was a member of England's academy Ashes-winning squad against Australian Schoolboys in 2018.

Other Leeds men in the squad are forwards Mikolaj Oledzki and Cameron Smith, full-back Jack Walker and utility-player Liam Sutcliffe.

Castleford Tigers forward Mike McMeeken has been recalled to the Knights squad after injury and club mates Alex Foster - a back-rower - and centre/winger Greg Minikin are also included, but Oliver Holmes is omitted from the group announced in March.

Wakefield Trinity pack man James Batchelor retains his place.

Other players called up are Huddersfield Giants' Oliver Wilso, Hull's Josh Bowden and London Broncos duo Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler.

Wigan forward Joe Greenwood and Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern have dropped down from the England elite performance Squad and Adam O’Brien, Oliver Roberts, Dean Hadley and Harvey Livett are omitted from the Knights group announced in March.

The revised 37-man squad will meet in Leeds in August and September before the coach Paul Anderson trims the squad to prepare for the fixture against Jamaica on Sunday October 20.

“It’s important we revise the Knights squad on the basis of 2019 form and it’s good that the guys now have the focus of the Jamaica game,” said Anderson.

"All five new faces have earned their call-ups with their club performances in 2019 – Jordan Abdull and Rob Butler for London Broncos, Josh Bowden for Hull FC, Harry Newman for Leeds and Oliver Wilson for Bradford and Huddersfield.

“Harry and Oliver have moved quickly from the Academy squad who did so well last winter to the Knights set-up, and that’s exactly how we want our pathways to work. There’s so much exciting young talent in the domestic game, and I’m really looking forward to working with this group for the rest of the 2019.”

The full Knights performance squad is: Alex Foster (Castleford Tigers, community club Wetherby Bulldogs), Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers, Staines Titans), Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers, Wetherby Bulldogs), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons, Bold Miners), Matt English (Huddersfield Giants, Stanley Rangers), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants, Siddal), Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants, Dewsbury Celtic), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants, Greetland All Rounders), Chris Atkin (Hull KR, Liverpool John Moores University), Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR, Normanton Knights), Josh Bowden (Hull FC, Hull Wyke), Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC, West Hull), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos, Newsome Panthers), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors), Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos, Lock Lane), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors), Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos, East Leeds), Jordan Abdull (London Broncos, Skirlaugh), Rob Butler (London Broncos, Medway Dragons), Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils, Siddal), Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils, Blackbrook Royals), Jack Ashworth (St Helens, Rochdale Mayfield), Matt Lees (St Helens, Rochdale Mayfield), Danny Richardson (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets), James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity, Crigglestone All Blacks), Toby King (Warrington Wolves, Meltham All Blacks), Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves, York RUFC), Dec Patton (Warrington Wolves, Latchford Giants), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves, Culcheth Eagles), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves, Rylands Sharks), Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors, Blackpool Scorpions), Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors, Saddleworth Rangers), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors, Leigh Miners), Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks).