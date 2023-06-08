Their derby with Bradford Bulls at Odsal next Thursday will be the first played under new laws being trialled in the under-19s competition.

For the next four rounds, until July 30, the legal tackle height will be reduced to below the armpit, with higher contact being penalised

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, kick-offs will be taken on the opposition’s 40-metre line, rather than halfway, to reduce the impact of ensuing collisions.

Fergus McCormack in action for Rhinos' academy against Castleford this season. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Research led by Leeds Beckett University professor Ben Jones, who also works with Rhinos, has revealed 15 concussions per 15,000 playing hours in Super League, which is one every two games.

Jones described the trial as a “risk reduction exercise” which could be rolled out to the community and professional game if it proves successful.

Rhinos youth boss John Bastian and Bulls academy coach Ryan Hunkin have both given their support.

Kyden Frater scores for Rhinos' academy agianst Castleford this season. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bastian said: “It [concussion] is something everyone is talking about, in terms of the impact it can have on players further down the track.

“I think the trial will be very beneficial. I am not sure it will speed the game up and we’ll start to create offloads, but I think we’ll get really good tackle technique throughout the game and that will result in far fewer concussions.”

Referees have visited all academy squads involved in the trial, but have warned there is likely to be a big increase in the number of penalties during the first few games.

There will be no change to what is regarded as a sin-binning or sending-off offence.