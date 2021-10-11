The 19-year-old hooker impressed Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard during a four-game spell on loan for the Betfred Championship club this season.

Burton moved into Rhinos’ academy from their scholarship in 2019, having previously played rugby league for Oulton Raiders, Stanley Rangers and Kippax Welfare and union with Sandal.

He has been capped by England at youth level and was part of the national academy performance squad in 2020.

Oli Burton. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography.

Burton’s twin brother Joe played alongside him in Rhinos’ academy.

Their father Danny Burton had spells with Halifax, Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet Hawks, as well as in Oulton’s National Conference Premier Division-winning side - and sister Abi Burton has represented England Women in Rugby Union 7s.

“Oli has been a massive addition to our squad this year,” Lingard told Bulldogs’ website.

“He’s a really talented young player with a fantastic attitude and bags of enthusiasm.

“We’re thrilled to have him with us for 2022.”

Burton said: “I’ve had a great time at Batley and am really happy to be joining for 2022.