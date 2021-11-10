Three-quarter Coby Nichol and forward Ajahni (AJ) Wallace have both signed a one-year contract with the Betfred Championship club.

Bradford boss John Kear told Bulls’ website the pair, both products of the Siddal community club in Halifax, were highly recommended by Rhinos academy coach Chev Walker.

He said: “Coby is a really good three-quarter.

Coby Nichol. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

“They are blessed with them at Leeds that's one of reasons why they released him with the likes of Liam Sutcliffe, Harry Newman and the gun centres.

"AJ is a barnstormer, great leg speed and he does confront people with how he carries and he is very good defensively.”

