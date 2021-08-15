Leeds Rhinos 60 Argonauts 28: Tom Halliwell stars as Leeds Rhinos retain Wheelchair Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos players celebrate with the Challenge Cup trophy after their 60-28 victory over Argonauts Skeleton Army. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Halliwell scored five tries in a comprehensive 60-28 defeat of Kent side Argonaut Skeleton Army at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

It was a repeat of Rhinos’ victory in the 2019 final, which was the last time the competition was staged.

The defending champions came through the round-robin qualifiers unbeaten and showed their class in the decider, despite a spirited effort by Argonauts who were in contention until the final 15 minutes.

Leeds Rhinos' James Simpson scores a try against Argonauts Skeleton Army in the Challenge Cup final. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Rhinos scored 10 tries, all converted by Nathan Collins, but it was Halliwell’s performance which grabbed the headlines as he matched the feat achieved by Leeds’ Tom Briscoe in the 2015 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Rhinos began strongly and opened the scoring through Wales star Jodie Boyd-Ward.

Argonauts replied through Fred Nye, but Leeds took control thanks to a rapid hat-trick from Halliwell.

The Kent side hit back through England international Lewis King, who scored a brace of tries either side of a touchdown by Leeds’ James Simpson.

Leeds Rhinos' Five-try hero Tom Halliwell in action for Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup final against Argonauts Skeleton Army. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos led 30-12 at half-time, but Argonauts narrowed the gap immediately after the restart through James Hazel.

At that stage Leeds looked to have a fight on their hands, but Simpson steadied their nerves with his second try and Halliwell grabbed his fourth of the game just before the hour.

Argonauts’ Freya Levy scored the try of the game soon afterwards and Tom Coyd’s try reduced Leeds’ advantage to 14 points going into the final 15 minutes.

Leeds showed their class in the closing stages, with Boyd-Ward scoring her second try before Halliwell grabbed his fifth.