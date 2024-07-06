Leeds Rhinos 6 St Helens 16: visitors edge Women's Super League thriller

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Jul 2024, 14:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Leeds Rhinos’ suffered more heartbreak at the hands of St Helens in a pulsating showdown at AMT Headingley today.

The 16-6 result was Leeds’ third defeat of the season, all to Saints – who also beat them in the Women’s Sevens.

Saints were 12-6 victors at TW Stadium in Betfred Women’s Super League and defeated Rhinos 22-0 in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. They also came out victors when the sides met in the Women’s Nines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos only first half points came through an early penalty goal from Ruby Enright, but Tara Jones’ try from close range soon afterwards gave Saints a 4-2 interval lead. Evie Cousins went close twice for Leeds only to be denied by last-ditch tackles and Caitlin Casey made a similar effort to keep Saints out at the start of the second half.

Evie Cousins makes a break for Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Women's Super League clash with St Helens at AMT Headingley. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Evie Cousins makes a break for Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Women's Super League clash with St Helens at AMT Headingley. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Evie Cousins makes a break for Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Women's Super League clash with St Helens at AMT Headingley. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sophie Robinson was inches away from scoring for Leeds at the end of the third quarter, but then Faye Gaskin twisted over for Saints and Zoe Harris’ conversion put the visitors two scores clear. Rhinos pulled a try back three minutes from time, through Cousins, but Saints sealed it on the last play when a kick hit a post and rebounded to Harris who touched down and Gaskin added the extras

Leeds Rhinos: Enright, Cousins, Hardcastle, Beevers, Robinson, Butcher, Casey, Northropo, Bennett, Sykes, Murray, Hoyle, Dainton. Subs Donnelly, Greening, Hornby, Whitehead.

St Helens: Salhi, Rotheram, McColm, Stott, Woosey, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs N Williams, M Williams, Stott, Mottershead.

Referee: Adam Williams

Related topics:St HelensWomen's Super LeagueLeedsRhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.