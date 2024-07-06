Leeds Rhinos 6 St Helens 16: visitors edge Women's Super League thriller
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 16-6 result was Leeds’ third defeat of the season, all to Saints – who also beat them in the Women’s Sevens.
Saints were 12-6 victors at TW Stadium in Betfred Women’s Super League and defeated Rhinos 22-0 in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. They also came out victors when the sides met in the Women’s Nines.
Rhinos only first half points came through an early penalty goal from Ruby Enright, but Tara Jones’ try from close range soon afterwards gave Saints a 4-2 interval lead. Evie Cousins went close twice for Leeds only to be denied by last-ditch tackles and Caitlin Casey made a similar effort to keep Saints out at the start of the second half.
Sophie Robinson was inches away from scoring for Leeds at the end of the third quarter, but then Faye Gaskin twisted over for Saints and Zoe Harris’ conversion put the visitors two scores clear. Rhinos pulled a try back three minutes from time, through Cousins, but Saints sealed it on the last play when a kick hit a post and rebounded to Harris who touched down and Gaskin added the extras
Leeds Rhinos: Enright, Cousins, Hardcastle, Beevers, Robinson, Butcher, Casey, Northropo, Bennett, Sykes, Murray, Hoyle, Dainton. Subs Donnelly, Greening, Hornby, Whitehead.
St Helens: Salhi, Rotheram, McColm, Stott, Woosey, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs N Williams, M Williams, Stott, Mottershead.
Referee: Adam Williams
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.