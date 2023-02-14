News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos: 6 signings in contention for Super League opener at Warrington Wolves

Six of Leeds Rhinos’ nine off-season signings have been named in coach Rohan Smith’s initial squad for the Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

By Peter Smith
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:49pm

Three-quarter Derrell Olpherts and forwards Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare and James McDonnell are all poised for their competitive debut and youngsters Luis Roberts - a centre or wing - and second-row Leon Ruan could also feature after impressing in pre-season.

Former Castleford Tigers man Olpherts and McDonnell, signed from Wigan, are back in contention after illness.

As expected, new signing Nene Macdonald is ruled out with an injury sustained last year, alongside Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki.

Justin Sangare could make his competitive debut for Rhinos at Warrington on Thursday. Picture by Steve Riding.
James Bentley and recruit Luke Hooley were both hurt in training and are also on the casualty list.

The other off-season recruit, teenage forward Toby Warren, did not figure in any of Leeds’ warm-up matches.

Warrington have included new signing Josh McGuire in their initial 21. He faces an RFL disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening following a red card in a pre-season game against Leigh.

Off-season signing Derrell Olpherts has been named in Rhinos' squad for Super League round one, after missing their final two pre-season matches. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos’ initial squad is: Myler, Fusitu’a, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Leeming, Tetevano, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Ruan.

Warrington’s 21 is: Ashton, Bullock, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Harrison, Hayes, A Holroyd, Kasiano, Mata’utia, McGuire, Mikaele, Minikin, Nicholson, Ratchford, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Williams.

Super League