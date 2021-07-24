Leeds Rhinos 38 Salford Red Devils 16: Player ratings as Headingley side return to winning ways in Super League
Leeds Rhinos ran in six tries to complete a second win over Salford Red Devils inside a month
A five-figure crowd saw Salford hit back after trailing 20-0 at the break, but Leeds were comprehensive winners.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Late sin-binning was unfortunate, but created Leeming’s second score and made one fine try-saving tackle 7
2 Tom Briscoe: Handled well and worked hard clearing his line 7
4 Konrad Hurrell: One fantastic run, defence-scattering run and was clearly lifted by the crowd 7
3 Harry Newman: Encouraging signs, took his try well and looked sharp 7
5 Ash Handley: Involved in Leeds’ first two tries and did a solid job 7
15 Liam Sutcliffe: Featured in the opening two tries, but failed a head test at half-time 7
23 Callum McLelland: Lacking match fitness after a long layoff, but enjoyed his try and got involved 7
10 Matt Prior: Had some good moments and deserved his late try 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Played a spell in the halves, continued his fine form with two tries 8
19 King Vuniyayawa: First start, first try, made an impact 8
11 Alex Mellor: Good work for Newman’s try 7
12 Rhyse Martin: Faultless goal kicking and good all-round performance 8
26 Jarrod O’Connor: Limited time, but hard-working effort, 7
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer: Added some zip off the bench 7
24 Luke Briscoe: Played in the middle and handled the switch well 7
25 James Donaldson: Ran strongly, went close a couple of times 7
13 Cameron Smith: Made a difference when he came on 8
Salford Red Devils
1 Morgan Escare 7
2 Ken Sio 8
4 Krisnan Inu 6
20 Harvey Livett 8
22 Rhys Williams 6
6 Tui Lolohea 6
18 Chris Atkin 6
8 Lee Mossop 5
9 Andy Ackers 5
25 Jack Ormondroyd 6
26 Jack Wells 5
12 Pauli Pauli 7
11 Ryan Lannon 6
Subs
33 Ata Hingano 6
10 Seb Ikahihifo 5
27 Sam Luckley 5
15 Oliver Roberts 6
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 6
Crowd: 10,515