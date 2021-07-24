Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell goes on the attack. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds Rhinos ran in six tries to complete a second win over Salford Red Devils inside a month

A five-figure crowd saw Salford hit back after trailing 20-0 at the break, but Leeds were comprehensive winners.

Here's how the players rated.

Cameron Smith is pulled down just short of the line by his former Rhinos teammate Jack Ormondroyd. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Late sin-binning was unfortunate, but created Leeming’s second score and made one fine try-saving tackle 7

2 Tom Briscoe: Handled well and worked hard clearing his line 7

4 Konrad Hurrell: One fantastic run, defence-scattering run and was clearly lifted by the crowd 7

3 Harry Newman: Encouraging signs, took his try well and looked sharp 7

5 Ash Handley: Involved in Leeds’ first two tries and did a solid job 7

15 Liam Sutcliffe: Featured in the opening two tries, but failed a head test at half-time 7

23 Callum McLelland: Lacking match fitness after a long layoff, but enjoyed his try and got involved 7

10 Matt Prior: Had some good moments and deserved his late try 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Played a spell in the halves, continued his fine form with two tries 8

19 King Vuniyayawa: First start, first try, made an impact 8

11 Alex Mellor: Good work for Newman’s try 7

12 Rhyse Martin: Faultless goal kicking and good all-round performance 8

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Limited time, but hard-working effort, 7

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer: Added some zip off the bench 7

24 Luke Briscoe: Played in the middle and handled the switch well 7

25 James Donaldson: Ran strongly, went close a couple of times 7

13 Cameron Smith: Made a difference when he came on 8

Salford Red Devils

1 Morgan Escare 7

2 Ken Sio 8

4 Krisnan Inu 6

20 Harvey Livett 8

22 Rhys Williams 6

6 Tui Lolohea 6

18 Chris Atkin 6

8 Lee Mossop 5

9 Andy Ackers 5

25 Jack Ormondroyd 6

26 Jack Wells 5

12 Pauli Pauli 7

11 Ryan Lannon 6

Subs

33 Ata Hingano 6

10 Seb Ikahihifo 5

27 Sam Luckley 5

15 Oliver Roberts 6

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 6