Leeds Rhinos 36 Hull KR 12: Player ratings from Headingley's final game of 2021
Leeds Rhinos ran in six tries as they closed their home campaign - and secured fifth place in Betfred Super League - with a 36-12 win over Hull KR.
It was an impressive response by Rhinos to a heavy defeat at St Helens in their previous game.
Here's how the players rated on a night when retiring stand-off Rob Lui rolled back the years on his final appearance at .Emerald Headingley.
Leeds Rhinos
27 Jack Broadbent : Settling well into the full-back/half back role 7
24 Luke Briscoe: No real chances, but worked hard in defence 7
3 Harry Newman: Looked a threat with the ball at times 7
2 Tom Briscoe: Had a spell in the second-row and looked at home 7
5 Ash Handley: One costly error, but otherwise very good 8
6 Rob Lui: On this form, he's retiring too soon 9
16 Richie Myler: Scored one try, set up another and defended well 8
20 Bodene Thompson: Solid effort in the middle 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Very impressive in the first half 8
10 Matt Prior: Strong, took his try well 8
31 Morgan Gannon: Another good effort 7
12 Rhyse Martin: Quality moments, not just with the boot 8
17 Cameron Smith: Nice pass for Holroyd's try 7
Subs
4 Konrad Hurrell: Welcome return, lots of enthusiasm 7
14 Brad Dwyer: Limited game time 6
18 Tom Holroyd: Earned his try, made an impact 8
26 James Donaldson: Scored a good try and lifted things off the bench 8
Hull KR
19 Will Dagger 6
2 BenCrooks 4
11 Brad Takairangi 7
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6
33 Jimmy Keinhorst 5
20 Mikey Lewis 6
7 Jordan Abdull 6
16 George King 6
9 Matt Parcell 6
26 Will Maher 6
12 Kane Linnett 6
27 Luis Johnson 6
18 Matty Storton 7
Subs
10 Korbin Sims 6
14 Jez Litten 6
18 Muizz Mustapha 6
30 Will Tate 5
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6
Attendance: 14,106
