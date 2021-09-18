Richie Myler dives over to score for Rhinos. Picture by Will PalmerSWpix.com.

It was an impressive response by Rhinos to a heavy defeat at St Helens in their previous game.

Here's how the players rated on a night when retiring stand-off Rob Lui rolled back the years on his final appearance at .Emerald Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos

Kruise Leeming makes a break. Picture by Will Palme/rSWpix.com.

27 Jack Broadbent : Settling well into the full-back/half back role 7

24 Luke Briscoe: No real chances, but worked hard in defence 7

3 Harry Newman: Looked a threat with the ball at times 7

Rob Lui on his way to scoring Rhinos' opening try. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2 Tom Briscoe: Had a spell in the second-row and looked at home 7

5 Ash Handley: One costly error, but otherwise very good 8

6 Rob Lui: On this form, he's retiring too soon 9

16 Richie Myler: Scored one try, set up another and defended well 8

20 Bodene Thompson: Solid effort in the middle 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Very impressive in the first half 8

10 Matt Prior: Strong, took his try well 8

31 Morgan Gannon: Another good effort 7

12 Rhyse Martin: Quality moments, not just with the boot 8

17 Cameron Smith: Nice pass for Holroyd's try 7

Subs

4 Konrad Hurrell: Welcome return, lots of enthusiasm 7

14 Brad Dwyer: Limited game time 6

18 Tom Holroyd: Earned his try, made an impact 8

26 James Donaldson: Scored a good try and lifted things off the bench 8

Hull KR

19 Will Dagger 6

2 BenCrooks 4

11 Brad Takairangi 7

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6

33 Jimmy Keinhorst 5

20 Mikey Lewis 6

7 Jordan Abdull 6

16 George King 6

9 Matt Parcell 6

26 Will Maher 6

12 Kane Linnett 6

27 Luis Johnson 6

18 Matty Storton 7

Subs

10 Korbin Sims 6

14 Jez Litten 6

18 Muizz Mustapha 6

30 Will Tate 5

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6

Attendance: 14,106