Harry Newman scored two tries in a fine individual performance. Picture by Allan Mcenzie/SWpix.com.

It was a thrilling, end-to-end clash as both teams made light of limited preparation.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Nice pass for Newman’s first try 7

2 Tom Briscoe: Safe and good clearing runs 7

4 Konrad Hurrell : Ran hard and some big hits 7

3 Harry Newman: Two fantastic tries 8

5 Ash Handley: Lively effort, posed a threat 8

15 Liam Sutcliffe: Slotted in well, some quality moments 8

7 Luke Gale: Did well for Dwyer’s try 7

10 Matt Prior: Mixed night, conceded a costly penalty 7

14 Brad Dwyer: Took his try well 7

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Scored a powerful touchdown 8

25 James Donaldson: Enjoyed the start, worked hard 8

12 Rhyse Martin: More faultless goal kicking, some nice offloads 7

13 Zane Tetevano: Couple of errors, but ran strongly 7

Subs

18 Tom Holroyd: Enthusiastic stints 7

24 Luke Briscoe: Limited time, but did okay 6

17 Cameron Smith: Some good moments 7

Unused

19 King Vuniyayawa

Warrington Wolves

1 Stefan Ratchford 8

2 Tom Lineham 7

18 Jake Mamo 7

4 Toby King 7

5 Josh Charnley 6

6 Blake Austin 6

31 George Williams 6

8 Chris Hill 7

9 Daryl Clark 7

10 Mike Cooper 8

11 Ben Currie 7

12 Jack Hughes 7

15 Matt Davis 7

Subs

16 Danny Walker 7

19 Robbie Mulhern 7

20 Sitaleki Akauola 6

26 Ellis Longstaff 6

Referee: Chris Kendall 6

Attendance: 9,196.