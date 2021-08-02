Leeds Rhinos 26 Warrington Wolves 27: Player ratings from Super League thriller
Leeds Rhinos suffered late heartbreak when a drop goal in the 80th minute condemned them to a 27-26 defeat at home by Warrington Wolves.
It was a thrilling, end-to-end clash as both teams made light of limited preparation.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Nice pass for Newman’s first try 7
2 Tom Briscoe: Safe and good clearing runs 7
4 Konrad Hurrell : Ran hard and some big hits 7
3 Harry Newman: Two fantastic tries 8
5 Ash Handley: Lively effort, posed a threat 8
15 Liam Sutcliffe: Slotted in well, some quality moments 8
7 Luke Gale: Did well for Dwyer’s try 7
10 Matt Prior: Mixed night, conceded a costly penalty 7
14 Brad Dwyer: Took his try well 7
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Scored a powerful touchdown 8
25 James Donaldson: Enjoyed the start, worked hard 8
12 Rhyse Martin: More faultless goal kicking, some nice offloads 7
13 Zane Tetevano: Couple of errors, but ran strongly 7
Subs
18 Tom Holroyd: Enthusiastic stints 7
24 Luke Briscoe: Limited time, but did okay 6
17 Cameron Smith: Some good moments 7
Unused
19 King Vuniyayawa
Warrington Wolves
1 Stefan Ratchford 8
2 Tom Lineham 7
18 Jake Mamo 7
4 Toby King 7
5 Josh Charnley 6
6 Blake Austin 6
31 George Williams 6
8 Chris Hill 7
9 Daryl Clark 7
10 Mike Cooper 8
11 Ben Currie 7
12 Jack Hughes 7
15 Matt Davis 7
Subs
16 Danny Walker 7
19 Robbie Mulhern 7
20 Sitaleki Akauola 6
26 Ellis Longstaff 6
Referee: Chris Kendall 6
Attendance: 9,196.
