Leeds Rhinos 25 Hull FC 24: Player ratings from Magic Weekend golden-point thriller
The first drop goal of Kruise Leeming's career - eight minutes into golden-point extra-time - earned Leeds Rhinos a priceless 25-24 victory over Hull in a Dacia Magic Weekend classic.
The win left Rhinos fifth in Betfred Super League with two games remaining in the regular season and almost certainly ended Hull's top-six hopes.
Leeds led early on, but trailed by 10 points in the second half before staging a spirited fightback.
Here's how the players rated on a dramatic evening at St James' Park in Newcastle.
Leeds Rhinos
27 Jack Broadbent: Terrific return, good defensively and scored crucial try 8
24 Luke Briscoe: Set up one try, but made some mistakes 5
3 Harry Newman: Outstanding finish for his try, big game on attack 8
2 Tom Briscoe: Some strong carries, no clear chances 6
5 Ash Handley: Tough effort and a good break in extra-time 7
6 Rob Lui: Failed head injury assessment early on 5
16 Richie Myler: Final pass for Broadbent's try, made up for early error 7
19 King Vuniyayawa: Ran with venom against a bigger pack 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Match winner, hugely influential 9
10 Matt Prior: Worked his socks off 7
31 Morgan Gannon: Another strong 80-minute stint 8
12 Rhyse Martin: Powerful running out wide 8
10 Bodene Thompson: Tough night in the middle against bigger opponents 6
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer: Dynamic - where does he find the energy? 9
25 James Donaldson: Tried to lift the tempo 6
18 Tom Holroyd: Not much game time 6
17 Cameron Smith: Worked really hard 7
Hull
29 Jamie Shaul 6
2 Bureta Faraimo 6
3 Carlos Tuimavave 8
24 Cameron Scott 7
5 Mahe Fonua 6
1 Jake Connor 7
7 Marc Sneyd 6
13 Ligi Sao 7
9 Danny Houghton 6
10 Chris Satae 7
11 Andre Savelio 6
12 Manu Ma’u 7
14 Josh Johnstone 7
Subs
17 Brad Fash 7
22 Josh Bowden 6
23 Connor Wynne 6
Unused
19 Ben McNamara
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 6
Attendance: 35,104 (day one total)