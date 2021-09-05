Leeds Rhinos 25 Hull FC 24: Player ratings from Magic Weekend golden-point thriller

The first drop goal of Kruise Leeming's career - eight minutes into golden-point extra-time - earned Leeds Rhinos a priceless 25-24 victory over Hull in a Dacia Magic Weekend classic.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 4:45 am
Kruise Leeming kicks Rhinos to a precious win. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The win left Rhinos fifth in Betfred Super League with two games remaining in the regular season and almost certainly ended Hull's top-six hopes.

Leeds led early on, but trailed by 10 points in the second half before staging a spirited fightback.

Here's how the players rated on a dramatic evening at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Harry Newman shows his delight after the winning kick. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos

27 Jack Broadbent: Terrific return, good defensively and scored crucial try 8

24 Luke Briscoe: Set up one try, but made some mistakes 5

3 Harry Newman: Outstanding finish for his try, big game on attack 8

Jack Broadbent scored a crucial try on his return from a two-month injury layoff. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

2 Tom Briscoe: Some strong carries, no clear chances 6

5 Ash Handley: Tough effort and a good break in extra-time 7

6 Rob Lui: Failed head injury assessment early on 5

16 Richie Myler: Final pass for Broadbent's try, made up for early error 7

19 King Vuniyayawa: Ran with venom against a bigger pack 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Match winner, hugely influential 9

10 Matt Prior: Worked his socks off 7

31 Morgan Gannon: Another strong 80-minute stint 8

12 Rhyse Martin: Powerful running out wide 8

10 Bodene Thompson: Tough night in the middle against bigger opponents 6

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer: Dynamic - where does he find the energy? 9

25 James Donaldson: Tried to lift the tempo 6

18 Tom Holroyd: Not much game time 6

17 Cameron Smith: Worked really hard 7

Hull

29 Jamie Shaul 6

2 Bureta Faraimo 6

3 Carlos Tuimavave 8

24 Cameron Scott 7

5 Mahe Fonua 6

1 Jake Connor 7

7 Marc Sneyd 6

13 Ligi Sao 7

9 Danny Houghton 6

10 Chris Satae 7

11 Andre Savelio 6

12 Manu Ma’u 7

14 Josh Johnstone 7

Subs

17 Brad Fash 7

22 Josh Bowden 6

23 Connor Wynne 6

Unused

19 Ben McNamara

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 6

Attendance: 35,104 (day one total)