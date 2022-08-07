Rhinos remain top of the table on points difference from York City Knights, who have a game in hand.

Third-placed Saints are now just two points adrift and have also played one fewer game than Rhinos.

With both York and Saints likely to win their game in hand, Leeds will have to beat City Knights in their next and final league fixture - on Sunday, August 28 - to secure a home tie in the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasha Gaines who scored Rhinos' opening try in the loss to Saints. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos went ahead early on through Tasha Gaines, who crossed from a pass by Hannah Butcher on the last tackle, but Saints got on the front foot after that and ran in three tries to take a 16-4 lead.

Rachael Woosey opened their account after 15 minutes, off a defence-splitting run by Jodie Cunningham, then moments later Cunningham’s pass sent Amy Hardcastle over.

On the half-hour, Cunningham and Hardcastle combined to create an opening for Leah Burke who finished strongly at the corner.

Bethan Stott converted the first two and hit the metal work with her third kick.

Courtney Winfield-Hill scored a try and three goals for Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos hadn’t got over half way since Gaines’ try, but an outstanding break by Georgia Roche set up field position for Adaoha Akwiwu to step over for a try which Courtney Winfield-Hill improved.

That cut the gap to six points at the break, but Saints scored soon afterwards when Paige Travis powered in and Stott’s third goal restored the 12-point gap.

Stott kicked a penalty after 54 minutes leaving Leeds three scores behind and Emily Rudge touched down from Hardcastle’s pass, Stott converting, with 15 minutes left.

Leeds, though, refused to throw in the towel and scored two late tries, both converted by Winfield-hill.

Butcher, who was Leeds’ best player, went over from acting-half five minutes from time and on the final play, Roche chipped over the defence and Winfield-Hill made the catch to cross between the posts.

Leeds Rhinos Women: Goldthorp, Gainse, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson, Roche, Winfield-Hill, Anderson, Bennett, Kerrigan, Nuttall, Akwiwu, Hornby. Subs Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Lockwood, Barnes, Lumley.

St Helens Women: Greenfield, Burke, Hardcastle, Woosey, Partington, Harris, Stott, Rudge, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs Whitefield, Sandham, Hoyle, Bush.