Coach: Rohan Smith.

Captain: None.

In: Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Sam Lisone (Gold Coast Titans), Nene Macdonald (Leigh), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Luis Roberts (Leigh Leopards), Leon Ruan (Doncaster), Justin Sangare (from Toulouse Olympique), Toby Warren (York Knights).

Nene Macdonald is one of nine new faces in Rhinos' squad for 2023. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Out: Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker (both Leigh), Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe (both Hull FC), Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson (both Bradford Bulls), Muizz Mustapha (Castleford) Matt Prior (retired), Levi Edwards (York).

Squad: 1 Richie Myler, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Nene Macdonald, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Zane Tetevano, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Derrell Olpherts, 17 Justin Sangare, 18 Tom Holroyd, 19 James McDonnell, 20 Morgan Gannon, 21 Luke Hooley, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Liam Tindall, 24 Luis Roberts, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Toby Warren, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Jack Sinfield, 31 Leon Ruan, 32 Oli Field, 33 Joe Gibbons, 34 Alfie Edgell, 35 Riley Lumb, 38 Jack Smith.

Star signing: Ex-Gold Coast prop Sam Lisone adds size, power - with and without the ball - and NRL experience to Rhinos’ middle.

Key man: Harry Newman is an outstanding talent who has been unlucky with injuries for the past three seasons. He’ll miss the start of the campaign, but if he can string a run of games together Newman will add real firepower to Rhinos’ attack.

If he can regain full fitness, Harry Newman will make a massive difference to Rhinos' attack. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rising star: Sam Walters, 22, was a Grand Finalist last year when he overcame a pre-season injury to play 13 times. He is in the final year of his contract and, providing he finds consistent form, has the size and ability to make a big impact in his new role in the middle of the field.

Surprise package: Second-rower Leon Ruan was snapped up from League One Doncaster at the end of last season on a three-year deal and has been described as a “project” by coach Rohan Smith. He impressed in pre-season and is one to watch out for if and when his chance comes.

Odds to finish top: 8/1

See here for Rhinos’ fixtures and results so far