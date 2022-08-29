Leeds Rhinos' 2015 Challenge Cup winners: Where are they now?
Seven years ago today, on Saturday, August 29, 2015, Leeds Rhinos completed the first part on an historic treble by crushing Hull KR at Wembley.
By Peter Smith
Tom Briscoe scored a record five tries in Rhinos’ 50-0 win which retained the Challenge Cup following the previous year’s win over Castleford Tigers.
Brett Delaney, Danny McGuire, Brad Singleton and Rob Burrow also crossed and Kevin Sinfield kicked seven conversions.
The players on duty that day wrote their names in the rugby league record books and created a piece of Rhinos history, but where are they now?
