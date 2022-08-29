News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' 2015 Challenge Cup winners: Where are they now?

Seven years ago today, on Saturday, August 29, 2015, Leeds Rhinos completed the first part on an historic treble by crushing Hull KR at Wembley.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:25 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:16 pm

Tom Briscoe scored a record five tries in Rhinos’ 50-0 win which retained the Challenge Cup following the previous year’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Brett Delaney, Danny McGuire, Brad Singleton and Rob Burrow also crossed and Kevin Sinfield kicked seven conversions.

The players on duty that day wrote their names in the rugby league record books and created a piece of Rhinos history, but where are they now?

1. Full-back: Zak Hardaker

Man of Steel in 2015, Hardaker moved on to spells with Penrith, Castleford and Wigan before rejoining Rhinos midway through this season.

2. Wing: Tom Briscoe

Lance Todd Trophy winner for his five-try haul, Briscoe is now in his final season at Rhinos.

3. Centre: Kallum Watkins

Having left Leeds in 2019 to join Gold Coast Titans, Watkins played against Leeds at Wembley the following year for Salford, where he is now established in the second-row.

4. Centre Joel Moon

Moon stayed at Leeds until the end of 2018 when he returned to Australia. He joined Sunshine Coast Falcons, but retired due to a knee injury before playing a game.

