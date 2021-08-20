Leeds Rhinos 18 Hudderfield Giants 12: Player ratings as youngsters shine in crucial win
Leeds Rhinos' young players caught the eye as a patched-up side battled past Huddersfield Giants on an emotional night at Emerald Headingley.
Watched by guest of honour Rob Burrow, Rhinos - without 11 players through injurr or suspension - maintained their push for a place in the Betfred Super League play-offs with a precious 18-12 win.
Teenager Morgan Gannon was Rhinos' official man of the match and young half-back Callum McLelland also impressed.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Scored an important try and held up a couple of times 7
24 Luke Briscoe: No chances but defended strongly 7
3 Harry Newman: Took a head knock, but stepped in as emergency kicker 7
2 Tom Briscoe: Some good takes, cleared his liens well 7
5 Ash Handley: Good finish and lovely touchline goal, but hampered by groin pull 7
23 Callum McLelland: His best Super League performance, did well for Handley's try 8
6 Rob Lui: Played well, ran a good line for his touchdown 8
13 Zane Tetevano: Ran hard, unfortunate with his sin-binning 8
9 Kruise Leeming: Created Lui's try to cap a lively performance 8
20 Bodene Thompson: Solid effort 7
25 James Donaldson: Worked hard defensively 7
31 Morgan Gannon: Clearly a future star, ran and tackled hard 8
26 Jarrod O’Connor: Another good effort from an exciting prospect 7
Subs
18 Tom Holroyd: Added size and power off the bench 7
14 Brad Dwyer: Came on for the last 10 6
19 King Vuniyayawa: Some strong runs 7
22 Sam Walters: Did a decent job out of position at centre 7
Huddersfield Giants
1 Ashton Golding 6
21 Leroy Cudjoe 7
3 Jake Wardle 6
27 Sam Wood 6
24 Louis Senior 4
16 Jack Cogger 5
32 Will Pryce 6
25 Owen Trout 7
35 Nathan Peats 6
20 Oliver Wilson 5
13 Josh Jones 5
15 Joe Greenwood 5
8 Luke Yates 6
Subs
34 Nathaniel Peteru 5
23 Oliver Russell 4
14 Matty English 6
26 Sam Hewitt 5
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 6
Attendance: 11,110
