Rob Lui scores for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Watched by guest of honour Rob Burrow, Rhinos - without 11 players through injurr or suspension - maintained their push for a place in the Betfred Super League play-offs with a precious 18-12 win.

Teenager Morgan Gannon was Rhinos' official man of the match and young half-back Callum McLelland also impressed.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Scored an important try and held up a couple of times 7

24 Luke Briscoe: No chances but defended strongly 7

3 Harry Newman: Took a head knock, but stepped in as emergency kicker 7

2 Tom Briscoe: Some good takes, cleared his liens well 7

5 Ash Handley: Good finish and lovely touchline goal, but hampered by groin pull 7

23 Callum McLelland: His best Super League performance, did well for Handley's try 8

6 Rob Lui: Played well, ran a good line for his touchdown 8

13 Zane Tetevano: Ran hard, unfortunate with his sin-binning 8

9 Kruise Leeming: Created Lui's try to cap a lively performance 8

20 Bodene Thompson: Solid effort 7

25 James Donaldson: Worked hard defensively 7

31 Morgan Gannon: Clearly a future star, ran and tackled hard 8

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Another good effort from an exciting prospect 7

Subs

18 Tom Holroyd: Added size and power off the bench 7

14 Brad Dwyer: Came on for the last 10 6

19 King Vuniyayawa: Some strong runs 7

22 Sam Walters: Did a decent job out of position at centre 7

Huddersfield Giants

1 Ashton Golding 6

21 Leroy Cudjoe 7

3 Jake Wardle 6

27 Sam Wood 6

24 Louis Senior 4

16 Jack Cogger 5

32 Will Pryce 6

25 Owen Trout 7

35 Nathan Peats 6

20 Oliver Wilson 5

13 Josh Jones 5

15 Joe Greenwood 5

8 Luke Yates 6

Subs

34 Nathaniel Peteru 5

23 Oliver Russell 4

14 Matty English 6

26 Sam Hewitt 5

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 6

Attendance: 11,110