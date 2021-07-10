Rhyse Martin scores against Catalans. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

An excellent first half performance powered Rhinos into a 10-point interval lead, but they couldn't get into the game after the break.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Konrad Hurrell on the ball against Catalans. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

16 Richie Myler: Good first half, but on the back foot in the second 7

24 Luke Briscoe: Was overpowered for Yaha’s try, but a strong effort generally 7

4 Konrad Hurrell: Some strong runs out of defence and one good attacking charge 7

15 Liam Sutcliffe: Did well in the opening 40, capped by a well-taken try 7

2 Tom Briscoe: Had some attacking chances and nearly scored early 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Had a go, but looked tired towards the end 7

7 Luke Gale: Created one try, missed a good chance an appeared rusty 6

10 Matt Prior: Battled hard but fatigue finally took its toll 6

14 Brad Dwyer: Lots of effort on tired legs 6

18 Thomas Holroyd: Had a good first spell 7

11 Alex Mellor: Continued his good form, put himself about 8

12 Rhyse Martin: Scored the first try in another big effort 8

20 Bodene Thompson: Worked hard and reacted well for his try 7

Subs

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Had a dig after replacing Dwyer 6

19 King Vuniyayawa: Tried to lift the tempo 7

25 James Donaldson: Usual heavy workload against bigger opponents 7

17 Cameron Smith: Added some energy but needs match fitness 7

Catalans Dragons

29 Sam Tomkins 8

2 Tom Davies 7

3 Samisoni Langi 7

4 Dean Whare 7

5 Fouad Yaha 7

6 James Maloney 9

1 Arthur Mourgue 8

10 Julian Bousquet 7

13 Benjamin Garcia 7

22 Joel Tomkins 7

11 Matt Whitley 7

12 Mike McMeeken 8

17 Mickael Goudemand 7

Subs

16 Paul Seguier 6

14 Alrix Da Costa 7

24 Jason Baitieri 7

28 Sam Kasiano 6

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 4

Attendance: 4,000