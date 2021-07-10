Leeds Rhinos 18 Catalans Dragons 26: Player ratings from big Super League showdown
Fatigue took its toll when Leeds Rhinos ended their schedule of four games in 13 days with a 26-18 home loss to Catalans Dragons.
An excellent first half performance powered Rhinos into a 10-point interval lead, but they couldn't get into the game after the break.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Good first half, but on the back foot in the second 7
24 Luke Briscoe: Was overpowered for Yaha’s try, but a strong effort generally 7
4 Konrad Hurrell: Some strong runs out of defence and one good attacking charge 7
15 Liam Sutcliffe: Did well in the opening 40, capped by a well-taken try 7
2 Tom Briscoe: Had some attacking chances and nearly scored early 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Had a go, but looked tired towards the end 7
7 Luke Gale: Created one try, missed a good chance an appeared rusty 6
10 Matt Prior: Battled hard but fatigue finally took its toll 6
14 Brad Dwyer: Lots of effort on tired legs 6
18 Thomas Holroyd: Had a good first spell 7
11 Alex Mellor: Continued his good form, put himself about 8
12 Rhyse Martin: Scored the first try in another big effort 8
20 Bodene Thompson: Worked hard and reacted well for his try 7
Subs
26 Jarrod O’Connor: Had a dig after replacing Dwyer 6
19 King Vuniyayawa: Tried to lift the tempo 7
25 James Donaldson: Usual heavy workload against bigger opponents 7
17 Cameron Smith: Added some energy but needs match fitness 7
Catalans Dragons
29 Sam Tomkins 8
2 Tom Davies 7
3 Samisoni Langi 7
4 Dean Whare 7
5 Fouad Yaha 7
6 James Maloney 9
1 Arthur Mourgue 8
10 Julian Bousquet 7
13 Benjamin Garcia 7
22 Joel Tomkins 7
11 Matt Whitley 7
12 Mike McMeeken 8
17 Mickael Goudemand 7
Subs
16 Paul Seguier 6
14 Alrix Da Costa 7
24 Jason Baitieri 7
28 Sam Kasiano 6
Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 4
Attendance: 4,000
