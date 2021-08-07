Leeds Rhinos 18 Castleford Tigers 32: Player ratings from West Yorkshire Super League derby
Missed chances proved costly for Leeds Rhinos in a 32-18 home defeat by Castleford Tigers at Emerald Headingley.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Bit of a mixed bag 6
2 Tom Briscoe: Looked hesitant at times 5
4 Konrad Hurrell: Some powerful runs 7
3 Harry Newman: Tried hard, final pass for one try 6
5 Ash Handley: Stand-in captain, took his try well 6
6 Rob Lui: Excellent try and went well overall 7
15 Liam Sutcliffe: Succumbed to knee injury at half-time 5
19 King Vuniyayawa: Failed head injury assessment in opening quarter 5
9 Kruise Leeming: Lots of energy 6
20 Bodene Thompson: Carried the ball well 6
25 James Donaldson: Big effort over the full 80 6
12 Rhyse Martin: Costly error for Tigers’ first try 5
13 Zane Tetevano: Ran hard 6
Subs
18 Tom Holroyd: Some errors, but had a dig 6
14 Brad Dwyer: One brilliant tackle and took his try well 7
31 Morgan Gannon: Chased back well late on 6
17 Cameron Smith: Some good touches 7
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds 9
2 Derrell Olpherts 8
3 Peter Mata’utia 7
25 Jordan Turner 7
23 Greg Eden 8
31 Gareth O’Brien 7
7 Danny Richardson 6
10 Grant Millington 7
9 Paul McShane 8
22 Daniel Smith 6
11 Oliver Holmes 7
21 Jesse Sene-Lefao 7
13 Adam Milner 7
Subs
14 Nathan Massey 7
17 Alex Foster 6
24 Suaia Matagi 7
38 Jimmy Keinhorst 5
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 7
Attendance: 10,383
