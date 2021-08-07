Brad Dwyer scored Rhinos' third try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Bit of a mixed bag 6

2 Tom Briscoe: Looked hesitant at times 5

4 Konrad Hurrell: Some powerful runs 7

3 Harry Newman: Tried hard, final pass for one try 6

5 Ash Handley: Stand-in captain, took his try well 6

6 Rob Lui: Excellent try and went well overall 7

15 Liam Sutcliffe: Succumbed to knee injury at half-time 5

19 King Vuniyayawa: Failed head injury assessment in opening quarter 5

9 Kruise Leeming: Lots of energy 6

20 Bodene Thompson: Carried the ball well 6

25 James Donaldson: Big effort over the full 80 6

12 Rhyse Martin: Costly error for Tigers’ first try 5

13 Zane Tetevano: Ran hard 6

Subs

18 Tom Holroyd: Some errors, but had a dig 6

14 Brad Dwyer: One brilliant tackle and took his try well 7

31 Morgan Gannon: Chased back well late on 6

17 Cameron Smith: Some good touches 7

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds 9

2 Derrell Olpherts 8

3 Peter Mata’utia 7

25 Jordan Turner 7

23 Greg Eden 8

31 Gareth O’Brien 7

7 Danny Richardson 6

10 Grant Millington 7

9 Paul McShane 8

22 Daniel Smith 6

11 Oliver Holmes 7

21 Jesse Sene-Lefao 7

13 Adam Milner 7

Subs

14 Nathan Massey 7

17 Alex Foster 6

24 Suaia Matagi 7

38 Jimmy Keinhorst 5

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 7

Attendance: 10,383