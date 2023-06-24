Leeds-based rugby league club 'rocked' by tragic death of ex-player aged 33

A spokesman for Betfred League One outfit Hunslet said the club “has been rocked by the news that former player Ben Heaton has lost his life in a motor accident”.

The spokesman added: “A popular and hard-working three-quarter, Ben played for the Parksiders during 2019 and [2020], scoring 12 tries in 17 appearances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shocked Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes added: “This is devastating and the thoughts of everyone involved with Hunslet, past and present, are with Ben’s family and friends.

Ben Heaton pictured playing for Hunslet. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“He served this club very well, on and off the field, and he will be sadly missed.”

The news was broken by a Facebook post from another of Heaton’s former clubs, Halifax Panthers.

It said: “Halifax Panthers are devastated by the news that former player Ben Heaton tragically passed away last night [Thursday] at the age of 33

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ben spent 7 years at The Shay and was beloved by all those that knew him. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time. RIP Fluff, you will be sorely missed.”

Ben Heaton in action for Hunslet against Workington in 2019. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

Heaton played 137 times for Halifax, scoring 58 tries. His other clubs included Batley Bulldogs and Oldham.

Halifax will hold a minute’s silence in Heaton’s honour before Sunday’s home game against Barrow.