Leeds-based rugby league club aims to unearth future Women's Super League and England stars
Reigning Woman of Steel Sinead Peach visited Hunslet ARLFC to launch the community outfit’s campaign aimed at introducing more girls to the sport. The York and England number nine began playing rugby at Hunslet before a spell with Castleford Tigers
Alongside teammates Tara-Jane Stanley and Tamzin Renouf, Peach outlined the basics of the game to a group of girls aged from 11 to 16.
Hunslet ARLFC are holding girls’ open training sessions for under-11s (school year six), under-12s (year seven) and under-13s (year eight) every Saturday at 11am at their headquarters at The Oval. No experience required, but girls should bring appropriate kit and boots. For further information contact Chris Boyce at [email protected].