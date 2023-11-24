A Leeds rugby league club are hoping to produce the next generation of Women’s Super League and England stars.

England star Sinead Peach launched Hunslet ARLFC's bid to produce the next generation of Super League players. Picture by Hunslet ARLFC.

Reigning Woman of Steel Sinead Peach visited Hunslet ARLFC to launch the community outfit’s campaign aimed at introducing more girls to the sport. The York and England number nine began playing rugby at Hunslet before a spell with Castleford Tigers

Alongside teammates Tara-Jane Stanley and Tamzin Renouf, Peach outlined the basics of the game to a group of girls aged from 11 to 16.

