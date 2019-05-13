Lee Greenwood sets out year-long strategy to lift Dewsbury Rams to next level

IT WILL take at least a year before Dewsbury Rams can compete on a regular basis with the Betfred Championship’s top sides, coach Lee Greenwood says.

Rams pulled off a stunning victory at Widnes Vikings two weeks ago, but have since lost at home to Toulouse Olympique in the league and against Halifax in the Coral Challenge Cup. Greenwood feels his side’s performances reflect the difference in resources between them and other Championship teams.

“The effort from the majority of the lads was there, but it is what it is,” Greenwood – who took charge in the off-season – said of the 34-6 Cup exit last week.

“There’s probably a difference in quality, to be fair. Did anyone think any different before the game?

“It is annoying for me to say it because I would like to make a difference here but, at the moment, I am not in these games. It was probably what everyone expected, a comfortable victory for Halifax.

“They are in a bit of a false position at the moment in the league, but they are a top-four outfit and Dewsbury are an eighth, ninth, 10th-placed team. There’s no hiding away from that. That’s what it was when I took the job.”

Greenwood admitted Rams have been “bringing loan players in left, right and centre to try to fill gaps”.

And he added: “We have signed a load of players from League One and lower levels. We haven’t signed one player since I joined from a higher level.

“It [needs] at least a season of recruitment, there’s no shying away from that.

“There’s a big disparity in budgets, it’s a challenge, but it’s a good challenge because there’s big games every week.

“I like it, whether the players do I am not sure, but I like challenging ourselves against these teams.”