There could be a debutant on each side when Wakefield Trinity play host to Castleford Tigers in Friday’s potential relegation decider.

Ex-Hull FC back-rower Josh Griffin is set to feature for the first time since joining Trinity in July, while Tigers’ squad includes stand-off Blake Austin who was signed from Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago.

Griffin has completed a seven-match suspension imposed after he was sent-off for questioning the integrity of referee Chris Kendall - who will be in charge on Friday - during Hul’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by St Helens in June.

New Trinity signing Josh Griffin scores for Hull FC at Castleford in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Griffin had scored seven tries in five games before that, but was released by Hull and rejoined Trinity where he began his professional career in 2008 and had a second spell three years later.

French prop Huge Salabrio, who was dismissed for a dangerous throw during his Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos in June, is available after a similar ban.

Jai Whitbread is back in contention and Sam Eseh and Jack Croft are vying for a recall to Trinity’s 17, but Samisoni Langi drops out after suffering a serious shoulder injury in the defeat at Hull FC two weeks ago.

New Tigers coach Danny Ward refused to confirm if Austin, who suffered a leg injury during his final training session with Leeds, will feature,

Blake Austin could make his Tigers debut against Trinity following his move from Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics/Castleford Tigers

But Jordan Turner is back in the squad following a thumb injury and George Griffin and Liam Watts are also in contention, along with the 17 players on duty in previous boss Andy Last’s final game, a home loss to Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago.

With six rounds remaining, Trinity are bottom of Betfred Super League, behind Tigers on points difference.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Lyne, Lineham, Lino, Battye, Hook, Whitbreads, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Proctor, Eseh, Dagger, Senior, Gale, Croft, Fifita, Salabrio, Griffin.

Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Broadbent, Matagi, Wallis, Hall, Watts, Johnstone, Foster, Tsikrikas, Tasipale, Horne, Austin.