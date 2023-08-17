Latest Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers team news and 21-man squads for Super League relegation derby
There could be a debutant on each side when Wakefield Trinity play host to Castleford Tigers in Friday’s potential relegation decider.
Ex-Hull FC back-rower Josh Griffin is set to feature for the first time since joining Trinity in July, while Tigers’ squad includes stand-off Blake Austin who was signed from Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago.
Griffin has completed a seven-match suspension imposed after he was sent-off for questioning the integrity of referee Chris Kendall - who will be in charge on Friday - during Hul’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by St Helens in June.
Griffin had scored seven tries in five games before that, but was released by Hull and rejoined Trinity where he began his professional career in 2008 and had a second spell three years later.
French prop Huge Salabrio, who was dismissed for a dangerous throw during his Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos in June, is available after a similar ban.
Jai Whitbread is back in contention and Sam Eseh and Jack Croft are vying for a recall to Trinity’s 17, but Samisoni Langi drops out after suffering a serious shoulder injury in the defeat at Hull FC two weeks ago.
New Tigers coach Danny Ward refused to confirm if Austin, who suffered a leg injury during his final training session with Leeds, will feature,
But Jordan Turner is back in the squad following a thumb injury and George Griffin and Liam Watts are also in contention, along with the 17 players on duty in previous boss Andy Last’s final game, a home loss to Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago.
With six rounds remaining, Trinity are bottom of Betfred Super League, behind Tigers on points difference.
Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Lyne, Lineham, Lino, Battye, Hook, Whitbreads, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Proctor, Eseh, Dagger, Senior, Gale, Croft, Fifita, Salabrio, Griffin.
Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Broadbent, Matagi, Wallis, Hall, Watts, Johnstone, Foster, Tsikrikas, Tasipale, Horne, Austin.
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.