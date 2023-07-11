Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Latest Super League TV games confirmed as huge Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers derby gets new date

Next month’s potential relegation four-pointer between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers has been brought forward two days for live coverage on Sky Sports.
By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 20, will now be played at Belle Vue on Friday, August 18 (8pm).

Hosts Trinity are bottom of Betfred Super League, one place and two points behind their near-neighbours.

After losing their first 14 league games, Trinity have won three of their last four to boost their survival hopes and pile pressure on Tigers.

Tigers' Greg Eden speaks to Sky Sports after his side's win over Wakefield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com .Tigers' Greg Eden speaks to Sky Sports after his side's win over Wakefield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com .
Tigers' Greg Eden speaks to Sky Sports after his side's win over Wakefield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com .

Sky will also provide live coverage of the following afternoon’s showdown between the current top two on the table when Leigh Leopards, who are second, host Catalans Dragons.

That will be Leigh’s first home match for more than a month and will give both clubs the chance to reflect on the progress made since they met at the same venue in the sudden-death Million Pound Match in September, 2017 , when Catalans’ 26-10 victory condemned Leigh to relegation.

Sky Sports selections for July/August are (kick-off 8pm unless stated otherwise): Thursday, July 13 – St Helens v Catalans Dragons; Friday, July 14 – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves; Thursday, 27 – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC; Friday, July 28 – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos; Friday August 4 - Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons; Sunday August 6 - Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (3pm); Friday, August 18 – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers; Saturday, August 19 – Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm); Saturday, August 26 - Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors.

Trinity's Mason Lino is tackled by Tigers duo Joe Westerman and Alex Mellor during the derby at the Jungle in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Trinity's Mason Lino is tackled by Tigers duo Joe Westerman and Alex Mellor during the derby at the Jungle in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Trinity's Mason Lino is tackled by Tigers duo Joe Westerman and Alex Mellor during the derby at the Jungle in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
