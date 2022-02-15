Here’s five talking points ahead of Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

1: Paying the penalty, again. One round into the season, Rhinos have already managed to collect four suspensions - two of them from pre-season - totalling seven games. Keeping 13 players on the field was a concern throughout pre-season and is still an issue now the real business has started.

2: Condolences to Rhyse Martin. Life can be difficult for players signing from Australian clubs, with home, family and friends such a long way away. Rhinos - and rugby league fans generally - will doubtless send their best wishes to the second-rower following the sudden death of his father in the week building up to round one. He produced a remarkable performance in the circumstances, which certainly put losing a rugby match into perspective.

Rhyse Martin lines up a kick agianst Warrington. Picture by Tony Johnson.

3: Myler setback. Richie Myler could be facing a long layoff after suffering a groin injury early in the game against Warrington. Deciding on a first-choice full-back was going to be coach Richard Agar’s toughest decision this year and that appears to have been resolved, for the moment, in unfortunate circumstances. Myler is a big loss, but fortunately Jack Walker has looked very good in his two pre-season games and against Warrington.

4: Knocked out. David Fusitu’a failed a head injury assessment at half-time of the round one game, triggering a mandatory 11-day layoff. That’s a tough rule, but necessary for players’ well being. Clearly the fact he wasn’t substituted immediately after being hurt is a concern, but apparently Fusitu’a was initially complaining of pain in an arm and concussion didn’t become apparent until the interval.

5: Corey skills. On-loan Leeds hooker Corey Johnson was pulled out of Bradford Bulls’ side to play Leigh shortly before kick-off on Monday night. Assuming he is fit, he will come in on the bench on Friday, in place of Dwyer, for only his third Super League game. The former England academy hooker is an outstanding talent and it’ll be good to see him get an opportunity in a big game against top-quality opponents.

James Bentley and Richie Myler left the field at the same time, in different circumstances, against Warrington. Picture by Tony Johnson.