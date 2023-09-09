Hooker/stand-off Corey Johnson is “right back in the mix” for Leeds Rhinos must-win home clash with Wigan Warriors today, coach Rohan Smith says.

Johnson has missed the last two games with Achilles tendonitis, but is in the initial 21 for Saturday, giving Smith an extra option in the halves or off the bench.

The 22-year-old is a specialist hooker, but was playing at stand-off when he was hurt in last month’s home win over Warrington Wolves and Smith said: “He has played a lot of games for us and he will be right back in the picture.”

Winger Ash Handley, who missed the win at Hull because of a foot injury, has also been named in the initial squad, but centre Luis Roberts drops out after damaging an ankle last week.

“Luis’ injury will set him back for a few weeks,” Smith revealed. “I think next week might be a bit early, but perhaps the week after.”

Nene Macdonald, who failed to return last week from paternity leave in Australia, misses a third successive game.

Full-back Richie Myler (foot), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (concussion), second-row James Bentley (concussion) and prop Justin Sangare (foot) remain on the long-term casualty list.

Full-back/stand-off Alfie Edgell retains his place in the squad after being 18th man last weekend and winger Liam Tindall, who has not played in the first team since June, is also included.

Eighteen-year-old Riley Lumb has been called into Rhinos’ initial squad for the first time. He played at full-back for the academy in their defeat by Wigan on Thursday.

Wigan could be unchanged from last Saturday’s win over Salford Red Devils, but former Rhinos academy prop Tyler Dupree is back in contention after concussion.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Handley, Oledzki, Martin, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell, Lumb.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Cust, H Smith, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Smithies, Ellis, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Dupree.