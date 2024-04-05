Latest Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves rugby league team news & 21-man squads as changes made to both sides
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three forwards will miss the game after failing a head injury assessment last week and two more are suspended. Rhinos second-rower James Bentley is set for at least two matches on the sidelines following his concussion against Castleford Tigers, while prop Justin Sangare will serve a one-week ban.
They are likely to be replaced in the 17 by Tom Holroyd, who has recovered from an elbow injury and James Donaldson, for his first appearance since Leeds’ defeat at Hull KR in February. He served a two-match suspension and has not been selected for the past three games.
Half-back Jack Sinfield and full-back Alfie Edgell are also included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad, alongside two teenagers, centre Ned McCormack and second-row Ben Littlewood, who have yet to make a first team appearance.
Warrington prop Paul Vaughan begins a two-match ban and fellow front-rowers Joe Philbin and Zane Musgrove are ruled out because of concussion suffered against Catalans Dragons last Saturday.
Props Joe Bullock and Max Wood and back-rowers Matty Nicholson and Tom Whitehead are vying for a call into the 17, alongside backs Stefan Ratchford, Josh Drinkwater and Connor Wrench.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, T Holroyd, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell, McCormack, Littlewood.
Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Harrison, Hayes, A Holroyd, King, Nicholson, Powell, Ratchford, Tai, Thewlis, Walker, Whitehead, Williams, Wood, Wrench.
Referee: Aaron Moore (Wgan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.