Latest Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Challenge Cup sixth round team news and 21-man squads
Rhinos, who lost 18-8 to the same opponents in Betfred Super League last Friday, are boosted by the return of centre Paul Momirovski following a shoulder injury, while prop Sam Lisone is available after a three-match ban.
Second-row James Bentley passed a head injury assessment after last week’s game and retains his place. Half-back Jack Sinfield and forward James Donaldson, who weren’t selected last week, continue in the initial squad, with pack man Leon Ruan dropping out after not featuring in the league meeting.
Winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) are the only players with a top-20 squad number not in contention. Rookie centre Max Simpson (anterior cruciate ligament) also remains on the long-term casualty list.
For Saints, back-rower Curtis Sironen is set to return following a back spasm and centre/second-row Ben Davies, second-row Sam Royle and winger Tee Ritson are also added to the 17 on duty last week. The visitors are without winger Tommy Makinson who withdrew from last Friday’s game after suffering a hamstring/lower back issue in the warm-up.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell.
St Helens: from Welsby, Blake, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Bell, Sironen, Wingfield, Whitley, Delaney, Davies, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson.
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Tonight (Friday), 8pm.