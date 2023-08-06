Nineteen-year-old Alfie Edgell has been called into Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for Sunday’s visit of Leigh Leopards.

He was promoted from the academy into Rhinos’ full-time group in pre-season and has featured in 21-man squads several times without making his senior debut.

Edgell can play full-back and stand-off - two problem areas for Leeds - and Smith feels he has made “massive progress” this year.

Alfie Edgell, left and Derrell Olpherts, both pictured in reserve team action against Huddersfield, have been drafted into Rhinos' intial 21-man squad to face Leigh. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“He is a terrific young bloke who lives and breathes Leeds,” Smith said. “Nothing would surprise with him.

“If he gets an opportunity he might just make it his own, but he is young. He is just finding his way, still, but he is a player I hold in high regard.”

Smith added: “I don’t think he has missed a training session since he started in the first week in November.

“He always plays, he always trains - he is a great kid and let’s see what he can do in the future.”

David Fusitu'a misses Sunday's game because of concussion, but should be available for Rhinos' visit of Warrington in two week's time. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Another 19-year-old, half-back Jack Sinfield, has also been drafted into Rhinos initial squad, along with winger Derrell Olpherts who has not featured since the Magic Weekend loss to Castleford two months ago.

“Derrell is back in the mix,” Smith confirmed. “He had a calf injury and then illness last week so that held him back a bit, but he is back flying now.”

Luis Roberts, Luke Hooley, James Donaldson and Leon Ruan retain their place after not being selected for last week’s defeat at St Helens.

Leeds are without stand-off Blake Austin from last week’s side following his move to Castleford Tigers and full-back Richie Myler (foot) and winger David Fusitu’a miss out through injury.

Jack Sinfield has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad to face Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Despite next Saturday’s Wembley Challenge Cup final date, Leigh coach Adrian Lam will select from the 17 beaten at Wigan last week, plus new short-term signing Oliver Goldart, Edwin Ipape, Kai O’Donnell and Ava Seumanufagai.

Seumanufagai is one of four ex-Rhinos in Leigh’s 21, alongside Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker, and Robbie Mulhern.

Leeds Rhinos: from Macdonald, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell.

Leigh Leopards: from Amone, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Charnley, Davis, Gildart, Hardaker, Holmes, Hughes, Ipape, Lam, Mellor, Mulhern, Nakubuwai, O’Brien, O’Donnell, Reynolds, Asiata, Seumanufagai, Wardle, Wilde.