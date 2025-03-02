Latest Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers team news and 21-man squads
Arthur has been forced into two changes to the 21-man squad named ahead of the win at Salford Red Devils eight days ago, with prop Mikolaj Oledzki and scrum-half Jack Sinfield replacing stand-off Brodie Croft (concussion) and loose-forward Cameron Smith (ankle). Oledzki is available after a one-game concussion layoff. Sinfield has missed Leeds’ last two matches with a bruised foot and remains in doubt, though he ran at training during the week.
Rhinos’ other specialist half-back, Matt Frawley, is also an injury concern after needing eight stitches in a hand wound suffered during last week’s win. Full-back Alfie Edgell, who was 18th man against Salford, retains his place in the squad, alongside prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and outside-backs Ethan Clark-Wood and Jack Smith, who didn’t feature in the matchday side last weekend.
Tigers could be unchanged from the team beaten 46-6 by St Helens last time out. The only alteration to their initial 21 sees forward George Hill drafted in to replace prop Liam Watts, who was released from his contract on Thursday and did not play against Saints. Ex-Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley, three-quarter Josh Simm and prop Dan Okoro, retain their place in the initial squad after also missing out last week.
Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Handley, Hall, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Clark-Wood, J Smith.
Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Cini, Wood, I Senior, Asi, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Rimbu, Griffin, Hooley, Hodson, Mustapha, Namo, Rooney, Simm, Hill, Okoro, Kershaw.
Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.
