Latest Leeds Rhinos talking points ahead of derby with Wakefield Trinity

After a positive pre-season, three defeats to start the campaign was not what anyone at the club expected and has left them already six points behind the likes of St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors – here’s five talking points ahead of Thursday’s big derby at Wakefield Trinity.

1: Pressure. A win will make everyone feel better about themselves, but it won’t be easy this week. Wakefield tend to raise their game against Rhinos and Leeds lost at Belle Vue last year. Trinity are also without a win, but have had an equally tough start and been competitive in all their games so far. Thursday is the first time Rhinos have faced a team they finished above last year, so all the pressure is on them.

2: DNA. If Rhinos lose, they have to do it in style. Leeds fans expect and demand a better brand of football than has been shown since about 20 minutes into the round-two game at Wigan. Dour is a polite way of describing last week’s performance against Catalans, which is not how Rhinos do things.

Big miss: Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

3: Mitigating circumstances. Injuries and suspensions haven’t helped. David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman (pictured inset, above), James Bentley, Rhyse Martin and Richie Myler would have made a big difference to the side beaten by Catalans Dragons last Friday. Myler and Martin, in particular, are being missed badly by the Headingley club.

4: Squad depth. That said, much was made over pre-season of the depth and quality in Leeds Rhinos’ squad. So far this year, players who have come into the matchday 17 or who have gained more game time than, perhaps, expected have not taken their opportunity and, obviously, that needs to change.

5: Finishing. Rhinos are getting into good areas, but not making territory count. They rarely looked like scoring against Catalans and the half-backs must ask more questions of Wakefield’s defence.

Big miss: Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.