Latest Leeds Rhinos injury doubts, suspensions and loans as 12 players could miss Warrington Wolves clash

A dozen of Rhinos’ 30-strong first team squad could be unavailable for the Betfred Super League round seven showdown because of injury, suspension or loan at another club. Rhinos picked up two new injury concerns during last Thursday’s win at Castleford Tigers, with one of those already ruled out of the next game and two bans from the match review panel have added to their woes. Here’s the current list of squad numbered players in danger of missing out.