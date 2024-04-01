Latest Leeds Rhinos injury doubts, suspensions and loans as 12 players could miss Warrington Wolves clash

A dozen of Rhinos’ 30-strong first team squad could be unavailable for the Betfred Super League round seven showdown because of injury, suspension or loan at another club. Rhinos picked up two new injury concerns during last Thursday’s win at Castleford Tigers, with one of those already ruled out of the next game and two bans from the match review panel have added to their woes. Here’s the current list of squad numbered players in danger of missing out.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Rhinos 2024 team picture. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger has yuet to play in 2024. He had knee surgery in February and is expected to be available for selection in the middle of this month. Photo: Simon Hulme (Rhinos)
3. Harry Newman
The centre passed a head injury assessment (hia) during the first half at Castelford, but was unable to play on because of a nast gash in a lip, which required stitches. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Tom Holroyd
The front-rower missed Rhinos' win at Castleford because of a badly bruised elbow suffered against St Helens six days earlier. He could be back in contention this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. James Bentley
Having failed a head injury assessment in the first half at Castleford, Bentley is automatically ruled out of Friday's game against Warrington. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Cameron Smith
A one-match suspension is set to keep Leeds' captain and loose-forward out of Friday's game. He has until noon on Tuesday to appeal. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
