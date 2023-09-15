Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Latest Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Catalans Dragons

Eight members of Leeds Rhinos’ existing squad have been ruled out of Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 18:05 BST

With the regular Betfred Super League season ending next Friday, when Rhinos play host to Castleford Tigers, some of them could have played their last game for the club.

Here’s who is unavailable to take on the title-chasing French side and when they could be back in action.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28 and isn’t expected to play again in the regular season.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28 and isn’t expected to play again in the regular season. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
It appears the centre/winger’s time at Rhinos is over after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia. He has been selected for a Papua New Guinea representative side to play in Port Moresby next weekend.

2. Nene Macdonald

It appears the centre/winger’s time at Rhinos is over after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia. He has been selected for a Papua New Guinea representative side to play in Port Moresby next weekend. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Sezer could also have played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and is on a 28-day concussion protocol.

3. Aidan Sezer

Sezer could also have played his last game for Leeds. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, was concussed in training before the match at Hull on September 3 and is on a 28-day concussion protocol. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The second-rower is going through a similar protocol to Sezer after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27.

4. James Bentley

The second-rower is going through a similar protocol to Sezer after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosCatalans DragonsSuper LeagueCastleford Tigers