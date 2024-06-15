Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-term casualties David Fusitu’a and Tom Holroyd are in good shape and raring to go ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull FC today (Saturday), coach Rohan Smith says.

Winger Fusitu’a features in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for only the second time this season and prop Holroyd could end a two-month layoff. Fusitu’a sustained a knee injury against Huddersfield Giants on April 19, in his comeback from similar damage to his other leg and Smith said: It’ll be great to have him back.

“It was really disappointing for him last time because he had done such a great rehab. He has done a great rehab again and trained really hard. He is a really strong ball carrier and a threat in the air and a great finisher as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a really nice bonus to have him back and I’m really proud and happy with the way he has gone about his rehab. It has been a tough time, but he has attacked it really well.”

Tom Holroyd is set to return for Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Fusitu’a has suffered a series of injury problems since joining Leeds ahead of the 2022 season. Smith stated: “We endeavour to bulletproof all our players as best we can, but it’s the nature of the sport sometimes.

“Fus has really dedicated himself to getting into the best preventative shape he can and we are keen for him to get back out there and take one game at a time. If he gets a good run at it, he can have a massive impact on our group.”

Holroyd has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ home clash with Warrington Wolves on April 4. He has endured a longer than expected layoff and Smith revealed: “He had a few side effects and little setbacks, but in and among it he was able to do a fair bit of training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Fusitu'a could make his second appearance of the season when Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“He missed some of pre-season through managing his knee rehab so it has actually been a mini-pre-season for Tom and he is in probably better shape than he was previously. He has done some hard work and he is ready to get started.”

Fusitu’a and Holroyd are added to the 17 who featured in Rhinos’ 32-4 win over Castleford Tigers two weeks ago, along with half-back Jack Sinfield and forward Ben Littlewood. For Hull, Harvey Barron drops out from the side beaten at Huddersfield Giants in their previous match.

Carlos Tuimavave is back in contention and Lewis Martin, Zach Jebson, Jack Walker and Denive Balmforth are pushing for a place in the matchday 17. Nicholson-Watton and Sinfield are both set to play for Rhinos’ reserves against Hull today, with Walker, Jebson included in the hosts’ initial squad.

Hull FC: from Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Trueman, Ese’ese, Houghton, Sao, Fash, Lane, Ashworth, Scott, M Smith, Litten, L Martin, Jebson, Balmforth, Walker, Moy, Briscoe, Aydin, Chan, Reynolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Holroyd, R Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood.