Outside-back Riley Lumb and second-row Ben Littlewood have been drafted into Rhinos’ initial squad for today’s (Sunday) visit to Hull FC and will make their debut if selected. The 21 also includes full-back Alfie Edgell, with two Betfred Super League appearances to his name and centre Ned McCormack who made his first team debut against Warrington Wolves earlier this month.

A fifth 19-year-old in the squad is half-back Jack Sinfield. He is yet to appear this season, but has featured 11 times since his debut two years ago. In addition, prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, 21, is in contention for his third senior game and it could be 20-year-old forward Leon Ruan’s ninth.

Lumb and Littlewood have replaced winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and centre Harry Newman (back) who were hurt in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants. Edgell, Sinfield, McCormack and Ruan were in the squad for that game, but didn’t play.

Ben Littlewood, seen in a pre-season game at Bradford Bulls, is closing in on his Leeds Rhinos debut. Picture by Steve Riding.

With winger Ash Handley, props Tom Holroyd and James Donaldson and second-rowers James Bentley and Morgan Gannon still on the casualty list, Smith confirmed “there could well be” some more debutants over the next few weeks. He said: “Some of the injuries are relatively short-term, whether they are back could determine if those opportunities come for a debut or a second or third game or whatever for those young guys. But we are excited by the youth coming through and the only way to get experience is by getting experience. There could be some great opportunities for them.”

For Hull, Ligi Sao and Jack Brown both return from suspension, ex-Leeds full-back Jack Walker is available following injury and loan signings Ed Chamberlain and Yusuf Aydin are also included. Former Rhinos winger Liam Tindall is vying for a recall, alongside Jayden Okunbor.

Players dropping out from the side beaten 58-0 at St Helens last week are Darnell McIntosh, who has joined Leigh Leopards, Cam Scott (concussion) and Denive Balmforth (not selected).

Hull FC: from Tindall, Sutcliffe, Ese’ese, Houghton, Pele, Okunbor, Sao, Cator, Lane, M Smith, Brown, Gardiner, Litten, L Martin, Jebson, Laidlaw, Walker, Moy, Charles, Chamberlain, Aydin.

Ned McCormack, right, celebrates with Leeds Rhinos teammate Lachie Miller after scoring in a pre-season game against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, R Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Nicholson-Watton, Edgell, McCormack, Littlewood, Lumb.

Referee: Liam Rush (Mirfield).