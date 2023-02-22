What happened against Warrington still hurts and will do for some time, but there’s only one way to put it right.

Super League games come thick and fast and we have a rapid chance to get back on the horse against Hull FC on Friday and sort it out.

Looking at what went wrong last week, Warrington were good and we were bad. I feel like we didn’t give ourselves a chance; they have a big pack, they kept rolling us and we never got an opportunity to put them under fatigue, which you do by keeping hold of the ball.

It'll be good to see Brad Dwyer, pictured and Liam Sutcliffe back at Headingley this week, Kruise Leeming says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

For every strength there’s always a downfall and with the bigger guys it’s the fact they tend to get tired quicker than the smaller players.

If you’ve got a smaller team, nine times out of 10 you’ll be fitter than the other side, but we never got a chance to exploit that; we dropped the ball, they marched us downfield and that meant we had a problem on our hands, as we quickly found out.

I am confident we can turn it around, but that one will sting me for a while. It’s not who we are and it’s not who I am, but you are only as good as your last game and this time next week our last game has to have been a lot better.

On to this week and it’s always a big game against Hull, even more so with it being our first at home this year.

Kruise Leeming was delighted to see St Helens - including former Leeds teammate Konrad Hurrell - win the World Club Challenge. Picture by David Neilson/SWpix.com.

There’s a few sub plots to it, but we can’t be worrying about anyone apart from ourselves at the moment. We need to sort ourselves out.

Obviously some familiar faces will be coming back - Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe and, off the field, Jason Davidson - and it will be good to see them. They’ve got a lot of friends at Leeds and I am mates with all of them, but their return is at the bottom of my and our list of priorities at the moment.

We need to right some wrongs and get our season up and running and we want to give our supporters something to sing about. It is always good playing at Headingley, it is such an outstanding atmosphere and the fans are one of the reasons last week stings so much.

They came out in force, away to Warrington on a Thursday night and we could hear them singing all the way until the end. They pay good money to watch us play and for us to perform like that is unacceptable.

It will take a few weeks for the competition to settle down, but round one was certainly interesting with Hull KR shocking Wigan and Leigh giving a good account of themselves against Salford on what looked like a spectacular first night back in Super League.

It’s good to see Channel 4 continuing their coverage and outside the top-flight a lot more matches are getting streamed, which I think is a good thing.

With it being on Channel 4, as well as Sky, I think the World Club Challenge will have created some new fans for rugby league after St Helens won the title in such dramatic and impressive fashion.

Saints beat us in last year’s Grand Final - and that still hurts - but I was buzzing for them. I wanted them to win and to show the NRL what Super League is all about.

They are a champion team and deserve all the credit for going over there and winning in the NRL champs’ backyard. They played really well and I was happy for them.

Obviously Australia won the World Cup and they are the best national team; there’s a massive pool of players over there to pick from, but I do feel our top club teams could go over there and do well.