Hurrell spent three seasons with Rhinos, winning the Challenge Cup in 2020, before joining Saints a year ago.

He scored their third try at Old Trafford, soon after half-time, to get Saints back on the front foot after a 40th minute touchdown had given Leeds hope - and admitted after the 24-12 victory he was delighted to see Rhinos in the biggest game of the year.

“No one thought they would even make it to the finals,” he said of his old club who were in relegation danger midway through the campaign.

Konrad Hurrell scores for St Helens in their Grand Final win over his former club Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They have been similar to us with all the injuries they’ve had and all the bans and the unlucky calls, but over the last few months they’ve got their full strength team out and they’ve been playing well.

“When they have got their full team they are a good side and I am just happy they made it this far - but I am happy as well that I am on the other side of the winning!

“I have won all three now - I am still buzzing about winning the league leaders’ shield and the Challenge Cup with Leeds.”

Konrad Hurrell of St Helens is tackled by Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe in the Grand Final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Hurrell was a big fans’ favourite at Rhinos and retains his affection for the Headingley club. He added: “I am proud of what the boys have done with the adversity they’ve had all year.

“I know some fans weren’t too happy with how they started, but they turned it around.

“It was good to see the fans here, from both teams they were outstanding. It’s good to be involved in games like that.”

Next item of business for Hurrell is Tonga’s World Cup campaign under coach Kristian Woolf whose Saints reign ended at the Grand Final.

Grand Final winner Konrad Hurrell is now preparing for Tonga's World Cup campaign. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.