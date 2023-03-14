Rhinos are without centre/winger Ash Handley who suffered ankle damage in last Friday’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

Former Rhinos centre/second-rower Alex Sutcliffe failed a head injury assessment during Tigers’ defeat at Huddersfield Giants the same evening and drops out of their initial squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prop Justin Sangare is back in Rhinos’ initial 21 after paternity leave and hooker Kruise Leeming returns to the squad following a foot injury.

Justin Sangare will return for Rhinos following paternity leave. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Three-quarter Luis Roberts and forward James Donaldson are vying for a recall to the 17 and hooker Corey Johnson, who was 18th man last week and has yet to make a first team appearance this year, is also included.

Utility-player Jordan Turner and prop Sam Hall have been drafted into Tigers’ 21 and winger Bureta Faraimo, hooker Paul McShane and prop Albert Vete retain their place after not playing last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson

Tigers’ 21 is: Greg Eden, Jordan Turner, Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo, Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, George Lawler, Paul McShane, Kenny Edwards, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, Adam Milner, Jack Broadbent, Albert Vete, Muizz Mustapha, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi, Sam Hall, Jason Qareqare, Liam Watts

Kruise Leeming is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.