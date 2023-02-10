Key Leeds Rhinos role for ex-Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers ace Matt Cook
Having spent most of his playing career with two of their fiercest rivals, Matt Cook is now a key part of Leeds Rhinos’ bid to return to the top of the European game.
The former forward is beginning his first season as Rhinos’ general manager, effectively replacing Jason Davidson who left last year to join Hull FC.
Cook, 36, began his playing career at Bradford Bulls from 2004-2009 and then had spells with Hull KR and London Broncos before signing for Castleford Tigers in 2015.
He was there until the end of the 2020 season and hung up his boots after a final year playing for Widnes Vikings.
He worked behind the scenes for last year’s World Cup and joined Rhinos’ staff in the off-season, where his role involves “a bit of everything, pretty much”.
Cook said: “Everything off the field and non-rugby related is what I’ll deal with. There’s a lot of admin, making sure the logistics are all sorted out, whether that’s team travel arrangements, hotels, meals out, events - anything going on with the first team predominantly.
“There’s budgetary elements, dealing with Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] and Gary [Hetherington, chief executive] on salary cap, player registration, player loans - a vast array of things.
“Then there’s player on-boarding as well, so as we get new players in, making sure they are settled in well, if they are overseas players helping them get a bank account set up and things like that. It’s the day to day running of everything off the field that’s to do with the rugby team.”
There is no coaching involved in Cook’s job. He stressed: “I’ve done my first qualifications and I do enjoy a bit of coaching, but I always felt I had better skill sets that matched the off-field and administrative side of things.
“I felt I could offer more value away from the pitch, to the betterment of a club or the RFL in general, for the greater good of the sport.”
Cook revealed he began to plan his “transition strategy” years in advance, working with the RL Cares charity and doing a business management degree.
He also did an internship with the World Cup which progressed into a football operations lead role during the tournament.
“That’s where I really got to cut my teeth into the administration side of the sport,” he recalled.
“I learned a lot about what the RFL do. I have a lot of respect for what they do day-in and day-out and it put me in good stead for the role here.
“The majority of my work for two years at the World Cup was team services, looking after 12 nations and the day-to-day runnings for them. When this opportunity came up I pounced on it. It’s a dream job really.”
Being general manager means Cook is around the team every day and part of the players’ banter, which he admitted he had missed.
“These opportunities are few and far between, especially at such a big club as Leeds Rhinos,” he added.
“Maybe the stars aligned for me when the opportunity came about. I am just glad to be here and adding to what’s a great group of people already working at the club.”
Cook, who played for Tigers against Leeds in the 2017 Super League Grand Final, has crossed a great divide, but stressed his past allegiances haven’t caused him an issue.
“It’s good,” Cook said. “Everyone I’ve come across at Leeds - whether they work for the club or the foundation, or are associated in any way - have been nice and welcoming.
“On the flip side, I thought I’d maybe get a bit of stick off some Castleford Tigers fans and going way back with the Bradford fans, but they’ve been really encouraging and have wished me well.
“That’s nice. I’m pretty sure they might not be as supportive when we turn up at their ground, but it’s nice they have been so supportive of my career after playing.”