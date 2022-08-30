Key forward banned for Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers derby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers prop Liam Watts has been banned for the SIXTH time this season after being charged with grade B dangerous contact by the RFL’s match review committee.

Watts was handed a two-game penalty notice following the incident in Tigers’ home loss to Salford Red Devils on Monday.

Rhinos came through their defeat at Catalans Dragons with no charges.

Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Dragons’ Dean Whare was suspended for one game after being charged with a grade B shoulder charge on Leeds’ Kruise Leeming.

Other players charged following Super League round 26 were:

Korbin Sims (Hull KR grade C contact with match official) - three-match penalty notice.

Romain Navarette (Toulouse Olympique, grade C head butt) - two matches.

Catalans' Dean Whare celebrates the win over Leeds. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils, grade A dangerous contact) - no matches.

Caution