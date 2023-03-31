In the biggest overhaul since summer rugby began in 1996, in-goal decisions will no longer be handed to a video referee.

Instead, the Betfred Coin Flip will be introduced, with the captain of the attacking team having the option to call heads or tails.

A spokesman said: “We think this revolutionary new idea will be at least as successful as other innovations such as ‘club call’ and the Super-8s - and the 50-50 odds will vastly increase the chances of getting decisions right.”

Or not, it's down to the flip of a coin. Picture by SWpix.com.

The Coin Flip is part of a review of the code known as ‘Alternative Practices Resulting In League Finding Other Outstanding Laws’.

The sport is also considering a return to the system, used in rugby’s early days, of teams refereeing their own games.

