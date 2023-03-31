Key date for rugby league as new rules are revealed
Rugby league is introducing a revolutionary system to cut the number of tries incorrectly awarded or disallowed.
In the biggest overhaul since summer rugby began in 1996, in-goal decisions will no longer be handed to a video referee.
Instead, the Betfred Coin Flip will be introduced, with the captain of the attacking team having the option to call heads or tails.
A spokesman said: “We think this revolutionary new idea will be at least as successful as other innovations such as ‘club call’ and the Super-8s - and the 50-50 odds will vastly increase the chances of getting decisions right.”
The Coin Flip is part of a review of the code known as ‘Alternative Practices Resulting In League Finding Other Outstanding Laws’.
The sport is also considering a return to the system, used in rugby’s early days, of teams refereeing their own games.
The spokesman said: “We have been trialling this in secret at certain matches for the past two seasons. I can reveal Sam Tomkins has been the nominated referee for Catalans Dragons.”