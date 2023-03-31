News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
10 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
11 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
11 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
13 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Key date for rugby league as new rules are revealed

Rugby league is introducing a revolutionary system to cut the number of tries incorrectly awarded or disallowed.

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Apr 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 00:33 BST

In the biggest overhaul since summer rugby began in 1996, in-goal decisions will no longer be handed to a video referee.

Instead, the Betfred Coin Flip will be introduced, with the captain of the attacking team having the option to call heads or tails.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We think this revolutionary new idea will be at least as successful as other innovations such as ‘club call’ and the Super-8s - and the 50-50 odds will vastly increase the chances of getting decisions right.”

Or not, it's down to the flip of a coin. Picture by SWpix.com.
Or not, it's down to the flip of a coin. Picture by SWpix.com.
Or not, it's down to the flip of a coin. Picture by SWpix.com.

The Coin Flip is part of a review of the code known as ‘Alternative Practices Resulting In League Finding Other Outstanding Laws’.

The sport is also considering a return to the system, used in rugby’s early days, of teams refereeing their own games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “We have been trialling this in secret at certain matches for the past two seasons. I can reveal Sam Tomkins has been the nominated referee for Catalans Dragons.”

Sam TomkinsCatalans Dragons