Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has said he was “humbled” to receive an honorary degree from the University of Leeds.

Sinfield spent his professional playing career with the Leeds Rhinos and is recognised as one of the most successful players in Super League history.

Since retiring from professional rugby, Kevin has undertaken coaching roles including his current role with the England men’s rugby union team.

Kevin Sinfield said he was 'humbled' to receive an honorary degree from the University of Leeds | University of Leeds

He is also a passionate fundraiser for charities associated with Motor Neurone Disease. The ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge in 2023 saw him run an ultra-marathon each day for seven days in seven cities, starting at Headingley Stadium.

Through this, and other endurance challenges inspired by his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, who sadly died at the age of 41 this year, Kevin has helped to raise more than £15 million.

He said: “This is a huge honour and I am humbled to receive the degree alongside graduates who have worked incredibly hard.

“Whether its sport or business, life is about getting the best out of people, providing them with a platform to do what they are incredibly talented at.”

Kevin Sinfield received a standing ovation after delivering a speech at the University of Leeds | University of Leeds

Kevin is now preparing for his next fundraising challenge, which will see him run 50km every day for a week in December.

“Rob’s passing doesn’t change anything. This is about ensuring that his legacy lives on. It is a community that we need to support,” he added.

Sinfield was one of three people to receive the the prestigious awards at graduation ceremonies in the University’s Grade II-listed Great Hall.

Professor Peter Buckley OBE, a former professor of international business who was the founding director of the university’s Centre of International Business also received an honorary degree.