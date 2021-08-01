Sinfield leaves his role as Rhinos’ director of rugby following this evening's (Sunday) Betfred Super League clash with Warrington Wolves at Emerald Headingley.

The seven-time Grand Final-winning captain – who is the club’s highest goals and points scorer – was inducted into Rhinos’ hall of fame before the match, 27 years to the day after first signing for Leeds as a 13-year-old schoolboy.

Sinfield, who was this year awarded an OBE to go with the MBE he received in 2012, played his final game for Rhinos in 2015 and had a one-season stint in rugby union before joining the RFL.

Kevin Sinfield. Picture by Alan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He returned to Leeds as director of rugby in July, 2018 and admitted he would not rule out being back on the staff at some point.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen,” Sinfield, known to fans as Sir Kev, said.

“I will never say I won’t be back, I don’t know – I don’t know what the future holds.

“I would never say no, I love the sport and the club.”

Sinfield admitted it is a wrench leaving Leeds and rugby league, though he will remain close to both.

“I have been really fortunate since I finished playing; for somebody in my space, I’ve had the two best jobs you can have,” he said.

“I had a great job with the RFL, working with England and the England programmes and I am really looking forward to watching how our three England teams do at the World Cup.

“Then, obviously, being director of rugby at Leeds, yes the role has changed over the last 18 months, but I have been very fortunate with the experience I’ve been able to pick up and the people I’ve been able to work with and some of the things I’ve gone through.

“I can’t thank people enough, both at the RFL and Leeds and everybody who has supported me and tried to help me in any way they can.”