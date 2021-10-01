Jimmy Watson. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

Watson has scored 68 tries in 176 games since joining Hunslet from Leeds in 2013 and is currently recovering from an Achilles injury suffered against London Skolars in June.

The 30-year-old said “I can’t thank the club – especially chairman Kenny Sykes and director Phil Hodgson – for how they supported me in my rehabilitation and I can’t wait to get back into action.

“I’m back at work now and the surgeon says I’m about ready to ramp up my fitness work with running and stuff like that, while Hunslet are allowing me use of the gym.

“I’ve been here for the best part of 10 years since joining from Leeds Rhinos, it’s like a second home, and I aim to make us as successful as we can be in 2022.”

The Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said retaining Watson was “a key part of our plans” for 2022.

“We are building a team of young local lads, with some quality experienced players around them,” he said.

“Jimmy is local and represents the values of the club and what we expect from the team.

“I’ve seen, in the short time I’ve been here, how much the club means to him and how hard he has been working to return to full fitness ahead of pre-season.

“I’m more than confident he will return from this injury and get back to his best form.”