Cuthbertson played alongside Jones-Buchanan for four seasons before two years under him as an assistant-boss.

Jones-Buchanan was placed in caretaker charge when previous coach Richard Agar stepped down on Monday and Cuthbertson reckons he can turn around Rhinos’ poor start to the season.

Leeds, who face Castleford Tigers in a sixth-round Betfred Challenge Cup derby on Saturday, have won only once in six games this year, but Cuthbertson insisted: “I think it’s a great decision by the club and I hope they genuinely give him a chance to take them forward.”

Leeds Rhinos interim head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

He added: “He is the heart and soul of the club and, if there’s anyone who can get them up for it and get them through this adversity, Jonesy is the man. I believe that wholeheartedly.”

Jones-Buchanan joined Rhinos’ backroom staff at the end of 2018, when he retired as a player, but has no experience as a head coach.

Cuthbertson, who is now a player/assistant-coach at Featherstone Rovers, stressed: “He is smart. Everyone’s heard him talk and knows he’s smart, but he has a proper rugby IQ as well.

“He thinks a little bit differently to others, a bit more outside the box and that’s what excites teams and gets teams up.

Adam Cuthbertson. Picture: Steve Riding.

“I am really excited to watch Leeds for the next couple of weeks and see what they can do for him.”