The former St Helens man was sent-off for a high tackle just 16 minutes into his debut for his hometown club, against Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one, last month.

He was initially suspended for three games, but another match was added after he appealed against the punishment.

He missed games against Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity and Hull, but is back in contention for this evening and said: “It has been a frustrating four weeks, just being able to train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bentley. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I feel like I have had another pre-season, but I am buzzing and I can’t wait to get back playing now.”

Bentley admitted his debut “could not have gone much worse”.

He added: “It’s a day I don’t want to remember much, but I have put it all behind me now and I am just looking forward to getting back out there with the boys, working hard and getting back to winning.”

The extra training time means Bentley, who had two long-term injuries last season, is in good shape.

James Bentley, left, is sent-off against Warrington in round one, as Richie Myler also leaves the field with a long-term injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I reckon I was ready to go when it happened,” he stressed.

“But obviously I wasn’t playing and getting that game fitness so I’ve had to work hard to keep myself as fit as I can, not moan about it and just crack on.”

The team’s poor run of results, losing three of the four games he missed, made the layoff harder to take, Bentley added.

“It has been tough” he said.

James Bentley, left, is back in Rhinos' squad after suspension. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve seen the boys going through it and I am on the sideline.

“I can’t really do much other than do my bit in training, but I am back now and hopefully I can bring something to the team.”

After last week’s big defeat by Hull, the clash at Salford has become a big game for Rhinos.

Bentley insisted: “I think it’s just about us doing all the little stuff right and we will get there.

“It is a really talented group, it is just about getting all the little things right and building from that, which I think we can do.

“A few little things have gone against us and we’ve had a few players missing with bans and stuff.

“It has been frustrating for me, I’ve not been able to help the boys out there playing, even though I am fully fit.

“I have been out before when I’ve been injured, but it’s a bit different then because you know you can’t do anything.

“But when I am banned, it is a lot more frustrating, knowing I am fit and I can’t do anything.

“I am really looking forward to [tonight] and getting out there with the boys, fixing up a few things we haven’t been doing well and going from there.”

Bentley is one of seven Rhinos players to have been suspended since their opening pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, including Matt Prior who will miss this week’s match.

The RFL have cracked down on late and high tackles this season and Bentley said: “I play the game tough and aggressive, it has probably got me to where I am today.

“That’s how I play and the sort of person I am.

“I have just got to crack on and do my game.

“Obviously it is getting stricter, we might not like it and there’s probably a lot of people who’d agree with me about that, but at the end of the day that’s what they’re doing.”