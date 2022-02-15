Jack Mallinson in action for Rhinos. Picture by Craig Hawkhead.

The scrum-half joined Hunslet in the off-season after being released by Leeds and has featured in their three games so far this year.

He was among the try scorers in last Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup win over Siddal and Kilshaw said: “Jack is continuing to improve.

“He was involved in three of our tries, scored one himself and had a strong defensive game.”

The Parksiders were pushed harder by Siddal, of the National Conference Premier Division, than last Sunday’s 30-4 final score suggests.

Despite having Iain Davies sent off midway through the first half, the Halifax outfit were only 12-4 adrift until the last six minutes, when winger Jordan Paga grabbed the last two of his four tries and Mallinson also crossed.

Stand-off Joe Sanderson, another ex-Rhinos academy player, landed a couple of conversions, adding to one from Mallinson.

Full-back Jimmy Watson, who pulled off a try-saving tackle in the opening stages, was Hunslet’s other try scorer.

The tie was marred by heavy rain and played on a heavy pitch and Kilshaw reflected: “It was difficult to play the game we wanted to play in those conditions, especially against experienced and well-drilled opponents who knew what they were doing.

“We were in total control at 10-0 up but, through errors and indiscipline, we let Siddal back into the contest. Our goal-line defence was very good, especially on Siddal’s left, which we’d highlighted as something of a threat, while we targeted their left edge in attack and that’s where most of our six tries were scored.

“Our attacking game still isn’t where we want it to be and that’s something we’ll continue to work on ahead of our fourth round tie at North Wales Crusaders at the end of the month and our Betfred League One campaign. We need to take smarter options.”

The coach added: “We were in a no-win situation in some ways, as we were playing amateurs. I’m very pleased our young players handled an often difficult task well and our props Duane Straugheir and Harvey Hallas made huge contributions.”