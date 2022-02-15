Jack Mallinson: Hunslet's ex-Leeds Rhinos academy half-back impressing coach Alan Kilshaw
Leeds Rhinos product Jack Mallinson is impressing Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw.
The scrum-half joined Hunslet in the off-season after being released by Leeds and has featured in their three games so far this year.
He was among the try scorers in last Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup win over Siddal and Kilshaw said: “Jack is continuing to improve.
“He was involved in three of our tries, scored one himself and had a strong defensive game.”
The Parksiders were pushed harder by Siddal, of the National Conference Premier Division, than last Sunday’s 30-4 final score suggests.
Despite having Iain Davies sent off midway through the first half, the Halifax outfit were only 12-4 adrift until the last six minutes, when winger Jordan Paga grabbed the last two of his four tries and Mallinson also crossed.
Stand-off Joe Sanderson, another ex-Rhinos academy player, landed a couple of conversions, adding to one from Mallinson.
Full-back Jimmy Watson, who pulled off a try-saving tackle in the opening stages, was Hunslet’s other try scorer.
The tie was marred by heavy rain and played on a heavy pitch and Kilshaw reflected: “It was difficult to play the game we wanted to play in those conditions, especially against experienced and well-drilled opponents who knew what they were doing.
“We were in total control at 10-0 up but, through errors and indiscipline, we let Siddal back into the contest. Our goal-line defence was very good, especially on Siddal’s left, which we’d highlighted as something of a threat, while we targeted their left edge in attack and that’s where most of our six tries were scored.
“Our attacking game still isn’t where we want it to be and that’s something we’ll continue to work on ahead of our fourth round tie at North Wales Crusaders at the end of the month and our Betfred League One campaign. We need to take smarter options.”
The coach added: “We were in a no-win situation in some ways, as we were playing amateurs. I’m very pleased our young players handled an often difficult task well and our props Duane Straugheir and Harvey Hallas made huge contributions.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.