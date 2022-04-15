Jack Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan says teenager is a 'gem'
Interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan has revealed why it is unlikely 17-year-old half-back Jack Sinfield will get an imminent call up to the first team, despite current injury problems.
First-choice scrum-half Aidan Sezer is on Rhinos’ casualty list and Liam Sutcliffe, who started there against in the draw against Huddersfield Giants two days ago, could be needed at full-back when Rhinos visit Castleford Tigers on Monday, in place of Jack Walker who has a hamstring injury.
Sinfield impressed for Rhinos under-18s during their fightback win over Wigan Warriors in Thursday’s curtain-raiser, kicking a late drop goal to seal a 23-22 success after Leeds had trailed 18-0 early on.
The caretaker boss described Sinfield’s contribution against Wigan as “special”, but stressed: “Physically, he is a young man.
“He is going to be a gem and we don’t want to break him, so we just have to be careful with Jack.”
Jones-Buchanan will name an initial 21-man squad for Monday’s game at noon tomorrow.
The normal squad deeclaration deadline of two days before a gae has been pushed back 24 hours because of the Easter holiday.