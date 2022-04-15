First-choice scrum-half Aidan Sezer is on Rhinos’ casualty list and Liam Sutcliffe, who started there against in the draw against Huddersfield Giants two days ago, could be needed at full-back when Rhinos visit Castleford Tigers on Monday, in place of Jack Walker who has a hamstring injury.

Sinfield impressed for Rhinos under-18s during their fightback win over Wigan Warriors in Thursday’s curtain-raiser, kicking a late drop goal to seal a 23-22 success after Leeds had trailed 18-0 early on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Sinfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The caretaker boss described Sinfield’s contribution against Wigan as “special”, but stressed: “Physically, he is a young man.

“He is going to be a gem and we don’t want to break him, so we just have to be careful with Jack.”

Jones-Buchanan will name an initial 21-man squad for Monday’s game at noon tomorrow.

The normal squad deeclaration deadline of two days before a gae has been pushed back 24 hours because of the Easter holiday.